CHIANG RAI, Thailand, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The vision of the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai to become a destination for tea and coffee took a significant leap forward with the successful hosting of the “Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025: Shaping the Future Together” from 17 to 20 July. Showcasing the city’s MICE potential, this landmark event featured a combination of insightful presentation and discussions, dynamic exhibitions, and immersive site visits. It brought together 211 delegates consisting of 165 Thais and 46 overseas participants from 11 territories – Australia, Cambodia, Mainland China, Colombia, Denmark, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam.



Thailand MICE Momentum Brews in Chiang Rai at Global Coffee and Tea Forum

During the forum, participating industry professionals engaged in knowledge exchange, networking, and business development. Participants also engaged directly with local plantations, processing facilities, and tasting experiences, brewing substantial opportunities to drive growth across Chiang Rai’s tea and coffee sectors.

Building on the momentum of two international Tea and Coffee symposia in 2023 and 2024, the forum was supported by strong multi-institutional collaboration among the Tea and Coffee Institute of Mae Fah Luang University, Singha Park Chiang Rai Co., Ltd., and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

According to Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Acting President of TCEB, Chiang Rai has proven its capacity as a secondary city capable of hosting major business events. He stated, “MICE is serving as a powerful driver for the local economy. The success of the ‘Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025’ not only reinforced the city’s ambition to become a destination for quality tea and coffee on domestic and regional levels but also supported Chiang Rai’s goal of emerging as a center for national and international tea and coffee festival events.”

Convention Highlights Global Industry Dialogue

The forum commenced with a convention at Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort, bringing together experts and entrepreneurs from China, Japan, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, Denmark, Australia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Key topics explored a broad spectrum of issues, ranging from prevalent challenges and product innovation to sustainability, carbon footprint, blending and flavoring, and wellness-oriented consumption. Sessions were complemented by showcases of product development, processing research, and production solutions.

Exhibition Showcases Regional Excellence and Innovation

Following the convention, “Chiang Rai Brewtopia Green Season” exhibition at Mae Fah Luang Art and Cultural Park, held from July 18 to 20, was inaugurated by Mr. Rutisak Rangsri, Vice Governor of Chiang Rai; Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Acting President of TCEB; and Asst. Prof. Dr. Piyaporn Chueamchaitrakun, Head of the Tea and Coffee Institute at Mae Fah Luang University. The exhibition featured around 40 coffee and tea entrepreneurs providing overseas delegates with direct access to uniquely blended teas and coffees crafted by ethnic hill tribes, emerging local talents, and artisanal creators. Complemented by workshops, business talks, and product showcases, the event highlighted Chiang Rai’s growing influence and innovation within the industry.

Site Visits Underscore Chiang Rai’s Production Strengths

To highlight the region’s agricultural strengths, the forum featured “A Cup to Village” site visits to renowned tea and coffee plantations. Choui Fong Tea in Mae Chan demonstrated organic hill-terrace cultivation, production process and tastings of its award-winning Oolong tea. Wang Put Tan Tea in Doi Mae Salong showcased community transformation through high-quality Oolong and Black Tea, with the latter winning the Grand Gold Prize at the 2021 World Green Tea Contest. The site provided insights into tea production and tasting experiences. Doi Chang Coffee in Mae Suai illustrated the success of the Arabica crop introduced under the 1969 Royal Project to replace slash-and-burn farming. Now a recognized brand with a unique aroma, forest coexistence, academic support, exports to 10+ countries, and GI certification from the European Union. The visit ended with a cupping session by the Queen of Coffee.

The successful hosting of the Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025 marked another significant chapter of Chiang Rai in MICE’s development. The city made its first-ever entry into ICCA’s global city rankings in 2024 after hosting two ICCA-qualified conferences. It also hosted the Spring Meeting of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in February 2025 and will be welcoming the PATA Destination Marketing Forum this coming November.

“As part of TCEB’s strategy to diversify Thailand’s event destinations, we are actively promoting cities with unique strengths to boost their competitiveness on the global MICE stage. Chiang Rai, with its rich tea and coffee heritage, exemplifies how we attract international events and strengthen the city’s position on the global MICE map,” added Mr. Puripan.

For more information, contact TCEB at: pr@tceb.or.th

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.

Source