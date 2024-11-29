The 15 best Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day 2024

Black Friday. It’s historically been limited to the day after Thanksgiving (read: tomorrow!). But for an intrepid group of deal hunters and gift givers, Black Friday begins on Thanksgiving — the minute the last piece of pie is consumed and the dinner table is cleared. For us shopping editors, it’s been a month-long marathon of combing through thousands of deals to find the very best price breaks — many of which drop on Thanksgiving.

We’ve spent all day fanatically checking price histories and comparing items across retailers to find you the best prices you can gobble up on this Day of Thanks. You’ll find our picks below — and there are plenty more in our roundups of the best Black Friday deals to shop at Amazon and Walmart too.

Trending deals:

Apple iPad (10th generation) for $250 (was $349): Lowest price ever

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum for $75 (was $220): Save $145

Kate Spade Sienna Crossbody for $65 (was $299): Save nearly 80%

Skechers Go Walk Slip-On Sneakers for $49 (was $65): Martha Stewart- and editor-approved

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Luggage, 2-piece set for $205 (was $350): Lowest price of the year

Inse At just 3.1 pounds, this lightweight stick vac is mightier than it appears. It transforms into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments to tackle messes in practically every part of your home. Plus a 5-layer filtration system means it’ll really capture all of those teeny micro-particles like pollen, pet dander, mold spores, skin flakes — and loads of other disgusting things you don’t want to know about but want your vacuum to suck up. According to our price trackers, this 76% off deal is the lowest this 6-in-1 stick vac goes. $75 at Walmart

Zappos Meet one of Hoka’s most popular styles, on rare sale. With over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. “They’re ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that’s almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot,” she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they’ve been in 30 days. Save $33 | Editor-approved $132 at Zappos

Kate Spade Outlet More than 75% off right now, this blue leather beauty is a fabulous choice for an upcoming holiday wedding. You can fit your cards, cash, phone and a few extras, and you’ll look great doing it. “I use it for concerts and sporting events when you only need to carry minimal items,” shared a Kate Spade shopper. Save $234 with code BLACKFRIDAY $65 at Kate Spade Outlet

Amazon Yahoo’s senior tech writer, Rick Broida, dubbed this iPad the best overall tablet of 2024, so if you’re looking for the cream of the crop, grab it while it’s on sale. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB storage. Just back in August, the price rose to $327 — so we suggest you snap up this deal now. “[It] seamlessly pairs with the rest of my Apple devices,” one impressed shopper wrote. “Build quality is great, as all Apple devices are. … Charges via USB-C and includes a nice braided charger. Screen is great, speakers are clear and battery is long-lasting.” Save $99 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $250 at Amazon

Amazon Yahoo’s cooking expert, Lisa Schweitzer, flipped dozens of pancakes and fried egg after egg to find the best nonstick pan, eventually crowning this Tramontina 10-incher the winner. Schweitzer, who has a degree from the French Culinary Institute, calls this pan “a dream” to cook with. (The real dream might be that it’s also dishwasher safe!) Grab this fave frying pan while it’s hot — not literally — because right now it’s at its lowest price of the year, cheaper than any other pan we tested. And don’t miss these other Black Friday kitchen deals we found. Save $10 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $23 at Amazon

Amazon Here’s a two-piece luggage set that Amazon shoppers can’t stop gushing about — and we see why. It comes with a carry-on and a medium checked piece and, most of all, reviewers rave that it’s extremely lightweight and easy to lift. Both pieces have a sleek ribbed design that looks almost futuristic, not to mention super luxe. Right now, this set’s the most affordable it’s been all year, making it one of the best travel deals we’ve seen. “The luggage is a beautiful blue color that is true to the color on the website,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It is super lightweight and maneuvers around easily in every direction. The carry-on holds way more than it looks like it would.” Save $145 | Lowest price this year $205 at Amazon

Amazon These slip-on sneaks are an unexpected celeb favorite (Martha Stewart is a well-known fan) and don’t often go on sale — so we suggest snapping them up now at nearly 20% off. The pillowy shoes have a lightweight cushioned midsole and a removable insole that’s podiatrist-certified, so you know you’ll get the support you need. Not convinced? These are the best slip-on sneakers in 2024, experts say. $49 at Amazon

Amazon There’s a reason folks are gaga for the latest model of these top-rated earbuds — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you’ll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. Our tech editor named these best wireless earbuds overall, saying, “What you get here is even better ANC, a bump in battery life, extra-small ear tips for users with smaller ears and an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancellation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you. Meanwhile, Apple’s charging case now has a speaker (for use with Find My) and a USB-C port in place of Lightning (the better to match with the USB-C iPhone 15).” Save $95 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $154 at Amazon

Our Place This nonstick beauty just might become your most-used piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez collaborated with the brand, and Oprah has called it “the kitchen magician.”) Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it’s oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It’s not often on sale, so grab it while it’s $55 off (as low as it’s ever been). Check out our editor’s full Our Place Always Pan review for more. (FYI, it also comes in mini and large versions as well as cast iron and titanium models — all on sale.) Save $55 | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $95 at Amazon

Amazon If your under-eyes are looking puffy, dark and tired, we’re happy to report that there’s an easy — and tres affordable — fix. These eye masks are formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while making you feel like you’re getting a spa treatment in your own home. Made with real gold and ingredients like tea tree oil, glycerin, castor oil and collagen, these patches promise to revitalize your skin and reduce puffiness in 20 minutes. Save $7 | Lowest price ever $7 at Amazon

Amazon We have entered prime baking season, and at 5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread at a time. With 10-speeds it can tackle any kitchen task you can throw at it and with 59 touchpoints, it ensures the most evenly-mixed dough (without ever over-mixing). This is the lowest price it’s been since spring, making it a timely deal that’s just right for the holidays. $330 at Amazon

Amazon When Oprah says she likes something, we know it’s gonna be good — so it’s no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka “The Amazon Coat”) has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen’s Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It’s also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at 45% off, it’s down to its best price in years. $83 at Amazon

Amazon Our veins are like 50% coffee at this point in the year, so we’re big fans of the single-serve coffee maker. The best Keurig machine, according to home editor Jessica Dodell-Feder, is the K-Café Barista Bar, on sale for 30% off. That’s only a few bucks over its lowest price of the year. Dodell-Feder loves this coffee maker for its ease of use, its “over ice” option, and its included milk frother. $100 at Amazon

Amazon When our tech guru, Rick Broida, recommends something, I don’t ask too many questions. Here’s what he had to say about the Roku Pro Series: “With its superb user interface, excellent remote, automated picture settings and gorgeous screen, this is without question one of the best mid-range TVs you can buy — especially if you prize simplicity.” His biggest downside? The price, which thanks to Black Friday is now $400 less. But if you’re still looking for something a bit friendlier still on the wallet: Look to the 40-Inch Amazon Fire TV 2 Series, a seriously smart TV that’s currently down to an all-time low of $150. Save $402 | Lowest price ever $798 at Amazon

Walmart With its 6-quart capacity, this gorgeous air fryer can hold enough food for five to seven people, yet its small footprint won’t take up too much room in your kitchen. It features four functions: Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate, the latter of which is a cool feature that isn’t always included with air fryers. This is the lowest price we’ve seen! Save $20 | Lowest price ever $59 at Walmart

Amazon These stylish Beats Solo headphones are now 35% off, so you can snag all the signature Beats features for just $130. Expect rich, balanced audio with clear highs and punchy bass that’ll make your playlists pop. They pair seamlessly with Apple devices, offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and are as portable as they are comfortable, making them perfect for life on the go. Save $100 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Black Friday 2024 by retailer

Amazon’s Black Friday sale dropped back on Nov. 21 — and the retailer continues to drop fresh deals daily. Still, expect more deals on TVs and laptops as well as Amazon-owned tech, such as the Echo Dot and Fire Stick.

“Watch for special promotions to drop the cost of Audible Premium Plus by 60% for three months, or for Amazon to offer a $5 coupon off print book purchases of $20,” says Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

She also notes the importance of a Prime membership this Black Friday: “Prime members have the advantage, as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals,” she says. “These are difficult to grab as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so Prime members having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable.” If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get access to new movies, free shipping and two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Walmart kicked off its official online Black Friday sale earlier this month, and the retailer will open its stores at 6 a.m. local time.

“At Walmart, you can find major discounts on items across a wide variety of categories — however, the biggest deals are in tech and home goods,” says Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten.

Target Black Friday deals are already live online, and you can shop in person when the retailer’s doors open at 6 a.m. local time.

“Target is great for shopping both Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” especially for Target super fans, says Ramhold. “RedCard members will get extra benefits in the form of 5% back and free two-day shipping on tons of items as well, on top of Target’s already affordable prices. This one is going to be best for toy deals, as we expect to see huge discounts, as well as buy-one-get-one promotions to sweeten the deals.”

You can already shop great Black Friday deals online at Kohl’s, but if you prefer brick-and-mortar shopping, the retailer will be opening its doors starting at 5 a.m. local time.

“Kohl’s is especially good for clothing and shoes around this time of year, but it’s going to be particularly beneficial to those who shop the store regularly and are familiar with Kohl’s Cash, as that is often the element that makes some of the deals so notable,” Ramhold says.

The outdoor retailer is famously closed on Black Friday, but you can still shop all the goods for less during REI’s online Black Friday sale.

The tech retailer is offering huge discounts on Apple MacBook Airs, Android phones and Samsung TVs during its already-live Black Friday sale online. Shop in store on Black Friday starting as early as 5 a.m. local time in most locations.

At this legendary department store, you can already get Black Friday deals on “all kinds of things, from toys to dinnerware to clothing to bedding and more,” says Ramhold. “But its standout offers usually revolve around home items and small kitchen appliances, thanks to rebates on the latter that usually make them especially affordable.”

Gall adds, “Shoppers can expect incredible savings for Black Friday, from KitchenAid appliances and cookware to bedding and bath essentials to furniture.”

Looking for deals on tools? Black Friday could be your day. At Home Depot, you can score tools for up to 50% off, while Lowe’s has Black Friday discounts on specific brands like Craftsman and offers gift cards with select purchases. Both retailers will open their doors on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m. local time.

“Home Depot and Lowe’s don’t do as splashy sales as some of the big-box contenders, but they have great values on Black Friday for big-ticket home items, smart home devices, home security bundles, grills, tool sets, power tools and even ladders. They’re also some of the best sources of appliance package deals,” says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot.

Frequently Asked Questions

What day is Black Friday 2024?

Officially, Black Friday 2024 is Friday, Nov. 29, but many retailers — including Amazon — have launched their Black Friday sales already. Because of this, many people are starting to refer to the entire month as “Black November.”

Why is it called Black Friday?

Because it’s such a major day for commerce, the term “Black Friday” refers to businesses going from being “in the red” (losing money) to “in the black” (making a profit).

Are Black Friday deals still as good as they used to be?

Though Black Friday is not as “in person” as it used to be, you’ll be able to find the same deals online and in store at most retailers. Still, it’s always wise to check the retailer’s website first, in case it’s offering a web-exclusive deal. Many times, retailers will match their online prices in store if they’re cheaper, so it’s always worth asking.

How much do prices drop on Black Friday?

You can expect to find many all-time low prices on Black Friday and throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday. Our Yahoo shopping experts are constantly tracking prices to find you the best deals, and we’ll be updating our Black Friday content around the clock.

Will Apple do Black Friday 2024?

Here’s a not-so-fun fact: Apple barely participates in all the Black Friday madness. You may find a tiny discount from the company here and there, or maybe a gift card with purchase, which is what it’s doing this year. Annoying? Completely. Come on, Apple, get with the program!

But all’s not lost: You can still shop Apple Black Friday deals on AirPods, AirTags, iPads and more at Amazon and other big-name retailers.

How does Amazon handle Black Friday compared to Prime Day?

October and early November sales, like Amazon Prime Day, “tend to be dress rehearsals for Black Friday,” says McGrath.

The best Black Friday 2024 deals to look out for

Let’s get down to the nitty-gritty: Gall believes that retailers’ overstock categories will be the biggest predictor of Black Friday gold. That includes “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” she says.

But she notes that Black Friday will also focus on “bigger-ticket items, such as tech, including laptops, TVs and more.” And that seems to be the general consensus: McGrath and Ramhold agree that sales on personal tech items will be the bread and butter of Black Friday 2024. Here are some of the favorites in this race:

Laptops: Ramhold calls laptops “one of the quintessential Black Friday items” and says to “watch for prices to drop as low as $90 for things like simple Chromebooks, while laptops, in general, could be priced as low as $229 or see discounts up to $800 off.”

Smartphones: Ramhold predicts major retailers will offer the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds, “which can be used on later purchases and boost the value of these deals.”

TVs: McGrath recommends looking to the major retailers and studying their Black Friday ads so you can pounce on the Black Friday TV deal you want before it’s gone. “Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes,” she says. “Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Black Friday sale kicks off.”

Cameras: Expect deals on everything from Fujifilm’s instant Instax cameras to DSLRs, says Ramhold.

Apple products: Look out for great deals on AirPods, especially AirPods Pro, which are “still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year,” says McGrath.

Toys: Historically, the best toy sales happen in December, says Ramhold, but “Black Friday toy deals should be pretty big.” She says to expect up to 85% off at major stores.

Kitchen: Among Black Friday kitchen deals, KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch, experts say. These are expensive, and Black Friday deals knock down the price to almost affordable for many shoppers. Last year, we saw KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so be ready to jump on a good deal if you see it.

Shopping strategies for Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving

Do your research: Ramhold recommends making a list of items that you’re interested in buying, then noting their current prices at the retailers where you like to shop. That way, you’ll be able to spot a great Black Friday deal as soon as you see it. “The most important thing is to know exactly what you want. What specs you want in a TV or laptop and which headphones you want,” says McGrath. Echoes Gall: “Consumers shouldn’t assume that just because a product is discounted, it’s the best price out there. I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential ‘sale’ price to ensure you’re actually getting the best deal.”

Stay on top of the ads: Pay attention as Black Friday ads come out, says Ramhold. “It may be helpful to follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for their email newsletters as well, since they may announce the ad release that way as well as other important details, like when the sales will begin.” Gall calls the ads “your Black Friday road map for deals.”

Check out holiday price guarantees: Have a few favorite retailers? “Check to see if they’re offering any kind of price match or guarantee for Black Friday,” advises Ramhold. The idea is that you’ll know whether you can request your preferred retailer match the price of a competitor during a Black Friday event, or whether you’ll have to shop with the competitor instead. “And if there’s a price guarantee in place, it’s good to know that if you buy something early on and it later drops in price, you’ll be able to receive a price adjustment for the difference.”

Try to get cash back: “In addition to doing a price comparison, you can ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings,” says Gall. “Cash-back services like Rakuten allow you to earn cash back on top of sale prices. For extra savings, plan to apply promo codes or digital coupons, and use a rewards credit card to extra earn points or cash back.”

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Shop the best expert-picked Black Friday deals on and the best Black Friday Amazon deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. And find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

