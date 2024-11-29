DETERMINANT BRINGS TOGETHER HONG KONG BRANDS TO EMPOWER HONG KONG PROFESSIONALS WITH PRODUCTS AND PERKS THROUGH THE “BUILT FOR LIVING” CAMPAIGN

Click Here to Download High-Res Images

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — DETERMINANT, the functional men’s shirt brand, is proud to announce its integrated “Built for Living” campaign, designed to empower Hong Kong professionals to embrace a dynamic work-life through a range of functional products, exclusive partnerships and valuable perks.



DETERMINANT is Built for Living. The brand has dedicated years of research and development to engineer shirting solutions using advanced cotton fabrics while offering 61 sizes, so professionals can work and play with confidence.

DETERMINANT believes that the balance between hard work and play is what fuels creativity, innovation, and fulfillment. In partnership with other homegrown brands, such as Handsome Factory, Payme, Pirata Group, Preface, The Coffee Academics, and The Point, the campaign encourages modern professionals to embrace both passion and play, contributing to a vibrant Hong Kong where creativity flourishes and individuals thrive.

DETERMINANT has dedicated years of research and development to engineer shirting solutions that are “Built for Living”. Prioritizing fit, function, and quality materials, their shirts are designed to transition seamlessly from work to off-duty pursuits, allowing modern professionals to express their zest for life.

Key features of DETERMINANT’s signature dress shirts include:

DP3.5 Wrinkle-Free Technology : 100% premium cotton shirts that look sharp and crisp straight out of the wash.

: 100% premium cotton shirts that look sharp and crisp straight out of the wash. VISDRY™ Technology : Masks the look of sweat stains, keeping professionals polished all day long.

: Masks the look of sweat stains, keeping professionals polished all day long. 61 Size System: Provides a custom-like fit straight off the rack.

The brand’s advanced fabrics and engineering expertise address common shirting issues, ensuring that professionals can work and play with ease and confidence.

The “Built for Living” campaign extends beyond their products. DETERMINANT has forged partnerships with other Hong Kong brands to provide exciting product collaborations, workshops, and exclusive perks.

By collaborating with local brands, DETERMINANT is empowering local professionals to thrive in every aspect of their lives, ultimately contributing to a vibrant and dynamic city where innovation and collaboration flourish.

DETERMINANT Online Shop and Store Details

Online

shop.detshirts.com

AIRSIDE

Shop G006, G/F, Airside, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, San Po Kong (9834-8001)

LAB Concept (Queensway)

Shop B02, LAB Concept, Queensway Plaza, 93 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong (9829-7917)

MOKO Store

Shop 166, 1/F, MOKO, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mong Kok, Kowloon (5969-3709)

New Town Plaza

Shop 413A, 4/F, New Town Plaza 1, Sha Tin, New Territories (6507-9324)

Olympian City

Shop UG10B, UG/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon (9414-1056)

PopCorn

Shop F50, 1/F, PopCorn, 9 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories (9059-5165)

SOGO Causeway Bay

Shop 5-20D, 5/F, SOGO, 555 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (2831-8527)

Telford Plaza

Shop G5, G/F, Telford Plaza I, 33 Wai Yip Street, Kowloon Bay, Kowloon (9059 5016)

The LOHAS

Shop 348A, 3/F, The Lohas, 1 Lohas Park Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories (9286-6501)

Tsuen Wan Plaza

Shop 213, 2/F, Tsuen Wan Plaza, 4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan, New Territories (6402-4098)

About DETERMINANT

DETERMINANT is Asia’s leading shirt expert. Our mission is simple: we empower modern professionals to make a confident statement in every aspect of their lives. DETERMINANT was created for men with goals, interests, and ambitions beyond worrying about what to wear. We solve their most common shirting problems by engineering dress shirts with great fit, premium quality, and clean styling, all at an accessible price. Our products provide a simple solution to looking and feeling good, allowing them to focus on what matters most.

The brand’s journey began with a single white dress shirt available in 61 sizes. By harnessing 1,947 patented technologies, such as DP3.5 wrinkle-free on 100% cotton, VISDRY™, and ECOHUES™ waterless dye, our shirts are designed with cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and quality materials at the core. We are dedicated to creating value for our community and the planet. This drives us to continually innovate and redefine what it means to make and wear better clothing.

