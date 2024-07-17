The 25+ best editor-approved Prime Day tech deals: Apple, Beats and beyond

If you’re someone who’s regularly investing in new electronics (which, let’s face it, is most of us here in the 21st century) and you’re forever scanning the retail landscape for good deals on name brands, you’ve probably had a recurring summer romance with Amazon Prime Day. Well, prepare to remain smitten here on Day Two, as the e-retailer’s tech markdowns are still coming in hot and heavy. In fact, you can safely bet that for most of the gadgets we’ve highlighted below, the price you see now is as low as it’ll go. So don’t wait — these deals won’t last forever, and some of the best ones have already begun to return to normal prices as the discounted stock runs out.

With only a few hours left to shop, check out all the best Prime Day deals as a whole. We’re seeing major price drops across a wide range of categories, ranging from vacuums to power tools. Need a suggestion to get you started? This all-time low on Apple AirPods Pro is kind of blowing our minds.

New Prime Day editors’ picks

For Wednesday morning, here are some new and noteworthy deals we’ve found:

The best Prime Day headphones, earbuds and speaker deals

Amazon You don’t have to spend a small fortune on earbuds to get great audio. The Carego Wireless Earbuds are a budget-friendly alternative (especially when they’re nearly 70% off) that lets you get crystal-clear sound. They work with iPhone, Samsung, Android and other devices, too, so you aren’t stuck to a specific brand of gadget. These buds are currently a match to their lowest price on record. Sure, there are other $10 earbuds on the market — but they won’t sound as good as these do. Act fast before the deal ends! $10 at Amazon

Amazon These are outstanding earbuds with surprising sound quality given their light weight — just 3.7 grams each. You can expect a total of 24 hours of playback time between the buds and the case. The current price is a match to the lowest it has ever been, too! In fact, some fans say they’re almost on the level of AirPods, but at a significantly more affordable price. “They are an excellent, excellent alternative to AirPods. The sound is clear, the fit is good and range is excellent.” $15 at Amazon

Amazon When you want to take your jam session outside, it’s a good idea to have a speaker that can stand up to the elements. The Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker has a 24-hour battery life and is tough enough to handle splashes from the pool or a bit of rain without cutting the party short. Outside of a brief, one-day sale several months ago, this matches the lowest price of the year. It’s also worth noting that this speaker has fewer returns than the average product. Some customers compare it to much pricier options, including a few choice picks from Beats. “I almost bought a Beats Pill but decided against it after comparing price and reviews to Anker’s portable speaker. And I decided, quite definitively, yes, Anker’s portable speaker is worth it.” $22 at Amazon

Amazon These stylish cans combine a wild 60 hours of playback time with active noise-canceling features to create a quiet, focused listening experience that’s hard to beat. Right now, they’re close to an all-time low price — not quite the lowest we’ve ever seen, but only a few dollars off. More than 55,000 people have left these headphones a five-star rating. Why? Well, as one fan puts it, “They are as good as my $300 pair from Bose.” That’s high praise, especially considering the price. $40 at Amazon

Amazon You might see people wearing Beats out in public a lot, and there’s a reason for that: These cans combine clear audio quality with a comfortable fit and long battery life. Right now, they’re marked down by 40% for Prime Day — not the lowest price of the year, but still a darn good deal. One user said that these headphones were “literally mind-blowing upgrading from AirPods Pro.” The sound quality is on another level, and though they don’t pack down to the same small size, these cans are definitely worth the purchase. $119 at Amazon

The best Prime Day Apple deals

Amazon If you really have only one precious item that needs tracking, then buying a single AirTag — especially when it’s on sale for an all-time low — is the way to go. With its one-tap setup, this little doodad goes to work right away. $24 at Amazon

Amazon When’s the last time you misplaced something? I spent far too long looking for my wallet this morning. AirTags can take away that problem entirely, allowing you to track exactly where your items vanish to. Over 108,000 five-star shoppers have relied on these quarter-sized gizmos to keep track of their stuff, and Yahoo’s Rick Broida says it’s one of the best Bluetooth trackers you can buy. “One of the most powerful trackers you can get, as it leverages the iPhone like no other device can,” he proclaims. $75 at Amazon

Amazon We picked the AirPods Pro as the best wireless earbuds overall and for good reason: They combine truly excellent audio quality with impressive noise-canceling. The battery life is a major plus too. “There’s simply no better option than Apple’s latest AirPods Pro,” says Broida, praising the earbuds for their ANC, battery life and “an adaptive-audio mode that adjusts noise-cancelation and transparency modes based on the sounds around you.” $169 at Amazon

Amazon This iPad might be a few years old, but it offers one of the best value propositions of any tablet on the market. With this discount (which is only $20 more than the lowest price ever, by the way), you get a tablet that’s ideal for everything from working to playing, and for a bargain compared to the price of comparable tablets. This model has been discontinued, so any you see for sale are the last of the stock. That means that once this deal goes away, it isn’t coming back. It’s one of the only chances you’ll have to pick up an iPad for less than $300. $249 at Amazon

Amazon If all-day battery life, compatibility with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio and incredibly fast connection speeds sound good to you, then you’ll want to take a look at this 10th-gen powerhouse of a tablet. Reviewers praise it for its super-fast processing speed and stellar battery life (not to mention the sleek design). $299 at Amazon

Amazon Powered by the M2 chip, this MacBook Air is just as lightweight as its newer cousins but is available at a slightly discounted rate. And to drive the point home: this is the lowest price this Mac has ever been. This deal is one of the best we’ve seen out of any Prime Day deal so far. “Very snappy, and the specs are perfect for my heavy home office use,” one customer said. “Setup was a breeze from an iCloud backup. Have used it on multiple Zoom and Teams video meetings and the new camera and speakers work awesome for this purpose.” $799 at Amazon

Amazon This laptop is incredibly thin and light, so it’s great for anyone on the go. It has a lot of power despite its small size, and the discount is nothing to sneeze at, either — especially since this marks an all-time low price. “I am in love with this laptop,” said one reviewer. “[It’s] a complete game changer. I am usually a PC guy but I ended up getting a Mac to change things up. … The M3 chip is insanely fast and the extra RAM definitely helps me browse more things at once.” Save $250 with coupon $849 at Amazon

Amazon Say it with me, Tim Allen-style: “More power!” If you need a laptop that can stand up to the rigors of a heavy workload, the MacBook Pro is an excellent option. Loaded with state-of-the-art components that can handle anything you throw at it, this is a powerhouse machine for doers who need a computer that can keep up. It also happens to be at its lowest price on record for Prime Day. This 15% discount might not seem like much, but it’s saving you a few hundred dollars. Between the capacious storage and blazing-fast RAM, this laptop won’t hold you back. $1,699 at Amazon

The best Prime Day laptop deals

Amazon Although not technically a Chromebook, this laptop is closer to a Chromebook than a fully-featured computer. With its low RAM and limited storage, most of your tasks will be performed in the cloud. The most appealing part? This is an all-time low for this laptop. Fans have praised a lot about this machine, from its clear display to the ease of use. Other fans say the speakers are great for listening to music or watching content, but this is definitely not a gaming laptop. Save $50 with Prime $180 at Amazon

Amazon This is a feather-light machine that’s easy to take on the go. Since this is a Chromebook, almost all of your work will take place in the cloud. If you need to do anything on the laptop itself, we suggest an external drive. With only 32GB of memory, you won’t have a lot of space for file storage. Multiple reviewers have said this little computer is perfect for students and younger children, and plenty of others said they use it as a home computer. Most of all, they love that it’s “inexpensive, lightweight, and easy to use.” $191 at Amazon

Amazon This midrange option sports several appealing features, which are all the more appealing given its $300 price tag. While we have seen it go lower, this is still a great deal. It’s got enough storage and RAM for basic use and, though its 128GB of storage suggests a flash drive might be a wise additional purchase, it’s still a terrific choice for a student or someone who wants a laptop for day-to-day use. In fact, Broida named it one of the best laptops of 2024. He says, “This machine should handle most mainstream computing tasks with no trouble.” But if you want something with a lot of RAM, well, this doesn’t have that much. $300 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re in the market for a versatile gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, the HP Victus is a midrange machine that can handle almost any modern game on at least medium settings. The high refresh rate makes it a great option for esports titles like League of Legends or Overwatch, and it has a large enough drive to store multiple games at once. Oh, and did we mention it’s currently the lowest price on record? Gaming laptops are notoriously expensive (and also pretty niche), but this one strikes a fine balance between price and performance. $600 at Amazon

The best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon All-time low price alert! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a “dumb” TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don’t like the interface. It’s a wild 55% off right now for Prime Day. Fans love this little doodad, too. One user said they like it so much, they have a backup for every TV. “The crisp and clear HD picture quality makes for a wonderful viewing experience. Every time I watch a live sporting event, TV show, or movie, the images are clear and colorful. My TVs now look amazing thanks to the Fire TV Stick’s improved streaming content quality.” $18 at Amazon

Amazon Everyone’s favorite baseball-sized smart assistant is back on sale for an eye-opening 50% off — bringing it just $2 shy of its all-time lowest price. One of the most powerful Echo Dots yet, it has built-in temperature and motion sensors to set up useful routines. You can pair multiple devices together to expand the functionality across the home. Worried about privacy? An off switch makes it easy to disable the mic when you want to be sure it isn’t listening. $25 at Amazon

Amazon The brand-new Echo Spot is on sale for over 40% off. It’s also the lowest price ever, but that’s mostly because it just released. It improves on the previous Echo Spot with a large display that makes it easy to see the time, temperature and weather at a glance. The sound is better too, and there are multiple layers of privacy controls to keep your business strictly yours. It combines all the best features of a clock, speaker, and smart assistant into one. It’s also made up of 36% recycled material, so you can make your home a bit smarter and feel good about it in the process. Save $35 with Prime $45 at Amazon

Amazon If you want an Echo Show that’s small enough to fit comfortably in your kitchen or bedroom, this is an excellent choice. It acts as a digital photo frame and even features widget functionality like the Echo Show 15. It’s been marked down by over 40% for Prime Day, which means it beats its previous lowest price by $4. According to one shopper, “It has exceeded my expectations in every way. The Spatial Audio feature provides a rich and immersive sound experience, perfect for listening to music, podcasts, and even video calls.” Save $65 with Prime $85 at Amazon

Amazon If you ever worry whether or not you closed the garage door, this deal is your ticket to a care-free life. At 70% off, this is by far the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this garage door opener. Pair the Prime Exclusive price with the on-page coupon, and you’re really cooking. The free app makes it easy to open or close your garage from anywhere, and you can just glance at the app to check the current status of the door. You can also use this to have Amazon deliveries made inside your garage where they will be much more secure, as long as you’re party of the Key In-Garage Delivery program. This sensor works with most garage door openers made after 1993, so as long as yours is 31 years or younger, you should be in the clear. Save $14 with Prime $16 at Amazon

The best Prime Day TV deals

Amazon This is a bite-sized screen for a bite-sized price. Seriously: When is the last time you saw a TV for so little? This TV is great for use in a spare bedroom or in a smaller space like a garage. If you like to wander, this also makes an excellent choice for an RV. Don’t let the low price fool you, either. Fans love it: “Excellent picture and sound quality. The picture is so bright and clear.” $65 at Amazon

Amazon Sing it with me, Alicia Keys style: “This deal is on fire…” No? Okay, then let me hit you with these fun facts. This is the lowest price on record for this set. It’s also a Fire TV, just like and Amazon’s own brand, which means it comes with all of the same features and goodies. It also supports Apple AirPlay, so all of you iPhone and iPad users can stream directly from your devices. One user raved about it. “It’s awesome! Works with Bluetooth headsets and I don’t have to worry about a Fire or Roku Stick. I just love this TV. The picture is solid and clear. The sound is Dolby — enough said.” $130 at Amazon

Amazon This gorgeous display has sold more than 10,000 units in the past month, and why? Not only is this TV in 4K resolution (and upscales lower-resolution content to look better), but it also provides access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes through a variety of streaming services. One fan gave it high praise: “Hands down best TV I’ve purchased in the last decade.” $210 at Amazon

Amazon If you aren’t a fan of the Fire TV interface and prefer the soft, soothing hues of the Roku, then this is the deal for you. Roku TVs tend to carry higher prices than Fire TVs, but this one has been marked down to its lowest price ever for Prime Day. You might even say it’s the prime time to buy. It’s okay, you can groan — that was a bad dad joke. And you don’t have to worry about whether this TV will stack up or not. Just read what one fan said: “The picture is perfectly bright and so very clear. I very much appreciate the excellent quality speakers that come standard, as I have not felt the need to purchase a sound bar and doubt that I will.” $698 at Amazon

Amazon TVs just keep getting bigger, but this beauty is proof the prices don’t have to match. At over 40% off, this TV is a record-low. Honestly, seeing a TV of this size for under $1,000 is pretty astonishing. Outside of major sales like this, you’re going to pay nearly double this — but maybe you can make up some of that cost by selling all the things on your living room wall so you can fit this beast in place. It’s over 6 feet wide! One viewer put it simply: “I fired up Apple TV’s baseball offering and the picture was so lifelike! This is my first QLED but I was blown away.” Paired with a solid home theatre system, this screen will feel like going to the movies every night. $900 at Amazon

