The 4th Edition of AMSC Malaysia Returns in 2025: Uniting Global Leaders in Aesthetic Medicine, Dermatology, and Surgery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Aesthetic Medicine & Surgery Conference & Exhibition (AMSC) returns for its highly anticipated fourth edition on 6–7 August 2025 at the prestigious Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).



Speaker presenting advanced facial aesthetic techniques during AMSC 2024 Malaysia at KLCC, held on 20–21 September

Following the success of AMSC 2024, which welcomed over 1,500 participants and 153 expert speakers, the 2025 edition is set to raise the bar even higher. AMSC Malaysia 2025 will unite more than 1,600 delegates, 160 world-renowned speakers, 200 global brands, and 20 supporting partners, including 13 medical societies and 7 industry collaborators. The event strengthens its position as Southeast Asia’s premier platform for innovation, education, and collaboration in aesthetic medicine, dermatology, and surgery.

Two Days of Scientific Excellence and Global Networking

Spanning two dynamic days, AMSC 2025 will showcase cutting-edge clinical advancements, live demonstrations, and cross-disciplinary knowledge sharing, featuring insights from over 160 speakers across 30 countries, including South Korea, Switzerland, and Australia.

Topics will range from periorbital rejuvenation and facelift techniques to regenerative aesthetics, and skin tightening innovations.

The exhibition hall will showcase more than 200 premium international brands, offering hands-on experiences with the latest products, devices, and technologies shaping the future of aesthetic medicine.

Special Highlights at AMSC 2025

3rd Aesthetic Medicine Facial Anatomy Cadaver Masterclass

A signature session for aesthetic professionals, this hybrid masterclass blends theoretical and practical approaches to facial anatomy. The session will feature distinguished aesthetic surgeons including Dr Konstantin Frank , a plastic surgeon from Spain, and Dr Luciano Lanfranchi , a renowned plastic surgeon from Italy, who will share expertise on anatomical safety and injectable treatment techniques.

A signature session for aesthetic professionals, this hybrid masterclass blends theoretical and practical approaches to facial anatomy. The session will feature distinguished aesthetic surgeons including , a plastic surgeon from Spain, and , a renowned plastic surgeon from Italy, who will share expertise on anatomical safety and injectable treatment techniques. PINOKIO Surgical Zone Collaboration (6–8 August 2025)

In a groundbreaking partnership, AMSC teams up with the Plastic Innovative Nasal Ormaxillofacial Korean International Organisation (PINOKIO) to deliver a three-day surgical education series: Day 1: Nose Surgery Focus Day 2: Face and Chest Lift Techniques Day 3: Hands-on Cadaver Masterclass – Rhinoplasty and Surgical Facelift This initiative provides immersive, skills-based training with guidance from Asia’s most respected surgeons.

In a groundbreaking partnership, AMSC teams up with the Plastic Innovative Nasal Ormaxillofacial Korean International Organisation (PINOKIO) to deliver a three-day surgical education series: SAM Conference by the Society of Aesthetic Medicine, Singapore

A new cross-border collaboration with Singapore’s leading aesthetic medicine body, reinforcing regional cooperation and professional exchange between Malaysia and Singapore.

A new cross-border collaboration with Singapore’s leading aesthetic medicine body, reinforcing regional cooperation and professional exchange between Malaysia and Singapore. Business Management Talk 2.0

An enhanced forum delivering practical insights into clinic operations, branding, patient experience, and business strategy—equipping practitioners with tools for sustainable success.

“AMSC Malaysia is more than just a conference – it’s where the future of aesthetic medicine is shaped. Through scientific exchange, hands-on training, and meaningful connections, AMSC delivers a truly transformative experience,” said Dr Ting Song Lim, President of Malaysia Society of Aesthetic Medicine (MSAM).

Be part of Southeast Asia’s most influential gathering of aesthetic physicians, dermatologists, and surgeons.

For registration and further information, visit www.amsc.com.my.

Source