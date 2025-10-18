LUOYANG, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 17, the 6th International Ancient Capitals Forum kicked off in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The event was attended by more than 150 participants, including government officials, experts and scholars, and international organization representatives from 30 countries such as the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Brazil, Egypt, Jordan, Cambodia, Singapore, and Thailand.



The 6th International Ancient Capitals Forum Kicks off in Luoyang, Focusing on the Sustainable Development of Ancient Capitals

Under the theme of “Ancient Capitals•New Vitality: Sustainable Development of Global Ancient Capital Cities”, the forum comprises two sub-topics: Urban Renewal and Cultural Inheritance in Ancient Capitals, along with Industrial Development and New Economic Drivers in Ancient Capitals. Guests immersed themselves at the digital cinema at Dahehui, and engaged in the elegant gathering activity for cultural and creative products of intangible cultural heritage featuring Luoyang palace lanterns, Luoyang embroidery, pressed peony flowers, fried tea of the Tang Dynasty, and tri-colored murals. They also paid on-site visits to tourist attractions such as Luoyi Ancient City, Yingtianmen Scenic Area, and Longmen Grottoes. Through a series of engaging activities, they gained an in-depth understanding of Luoyang’s initiatives and achievements in cultural heritage protection and utilization, jointly delving into innovative pathways and global cooperation mechanisms for the sustainable development of ancient capitals.

Luoyang, as one of the cradles of Chinese civilization and the eastern starting point of the Silk Road, boasts a profound historical and cultural heritage. In recent years, the city has boosted tourism development through archaeological excavations and protection projects, staying committed to building itself into a world-class tourist destination. Attending guests noted that hosting this forum will contribute to the transformation of Luoyang’s practical experience into shareable solutions, thereby exploring new pathways for the sustainable development of ancient capitals worldwide through international cooperation.

The International Ancient Capitals Forum has been successfully held for five sessions. It has gradually evolved into a pivotal platform for fostering exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

