The best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before October Big Deal Days kicks off tomorrow

October Prime Day starts in just a few hours, but you don’t have to wake up at 3 a.m. (when the event kicks off) to snag the best deals. We’re already seeing unprecedented discounts ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (as the retailer dubbed the sale event)!

Savvy shoppers know that between inflated MSRPs and products staying their “sale” price for months on end, not all deals are created equal. Even if you haven’t been obsessively tracking the prices of all your favorites, don’t worry: We’re here to guide you and help make every dollar count.

To ensure you’re properly prepped, we’re sharing everything we know, including a few October Prime Day deals you can snag right this moment.

Trending October Prime Day deals

Live1 update Apple iPad ($200, originally $329) : This iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, and it’s still one of the best tablets on the market. At $200, it’s only a dollar more than the lowest price it’s ever been! Dyson V8 ($300, originally $470) : This is the lowest price we’ve seen for one of the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaners around. Amazon Echo Spot ($45, originally $80): This cool gadget is more than just an alarm clock — though it’s a super-sleek one, at that. At close to 45% off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this brand-new smart speaker.



In this guide: Prime Day tech deals | Prime Day style deals | Prime Day beauty deals | Prime Day home deals | Prime Day travel deals | Prime Day deals on everyday essentials

Best early October Prime Day deals overall

Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved

Saker Mini Chainsaw Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender Save $10 Lowest price ever

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack Save $32 with coupon

JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $40$70 Save $30

Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Save $24 with coupon | Lowest price ever

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask, 24-Pack Save $15 with coupon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $30$60 Save $30

Gloria Vanderbilt Classic High Rise Amanda Tapered Jeans $16$48 Save $32

Amazon Don’t let its release date fool you — though this iPad first burst onto the scene in 2021, it’s still one of the best tablets on the market, ideal for everything from working to playing. At $200, it’s only a dollar more than the lowest price it’s ever been! “The battery life is great for note-taking,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s super light to carry around and the space gray color I chose is so sleek and classy. It took me about five minutes to set it up.” $200 at Amazon

Amazon Listen up: Our senior tech writer, Rick Broida, has spent the past two decades testing (and testing, and re-testing) hundreds of earbuds. So, when he’s surprised by just how good a $40 pair performs, you need to check them out ASAP. When he tested some of the best earbuds on the market, he named this pair the best budget option, praising their sound quality and noise-canceling abilities. And this wallet-friendly option just got even more budget-friendly, currently down to $20 — the lowest we’ve ever seen them. Save $20 with coupon | Lowest price ever | Editor-approved $20 at Amazon

Amazon Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top-seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. We’ve yet to see it on sale for less. Check out our tech editor’s roundup of the products he can’t live without for gadgets and gizmos aplenty. Save $10 Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you’ll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to $20 (they typically retail for about $25 a pop). $80 at Amazon

Amazon You can’t really put a price on having real peace of mind, but we’ll take 40% off! It’s a fabulous price and considering it has over 166,000 five-star ratings, you can feel confident in its effectiveness. It’s easy to set up (mounting hardware is included) and connect to Wi-Fi via the Ring app, so your home will feel more secure in a jiffy. Oh, and now you’ll be able to see when all of your Amazon goodies arrive. $60 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling, solar-fueled charging bank packs 42,000mAh of power into its (admittedly) bulky frame, and even includes a flashlight that can run continuously for up to 100 hours. Plan on going camping this year? You’d be wise to pack this juuust in case. The starting price is heavily inflated, but you’re still getting it for close to as low as we’ve seen with this deal. Save $270 with coupon $29 at Amazon

Amazon All-time lowest price alert! This No. 1 bestseller might not be the most enormous telly on the market, but if you’re looking for a high-def viewing experience, you won’t be disappointed. Because it’s a Fire TV, you’ll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms and channels, and the included Alexa Voice Remote makes finding shows and movies a cinch. Save $56 Lowest price ever $74 at Amazon

Amazon This cool gadget is more than just an alarm clock — though it’s a super-sleek one, at that. In addition to the time, it’ll tell you the weather, play music and even control compatible smart devices. At close to 45% off, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this brand-new smart speaker. Check out our tech editor’s review for more. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, writing, “While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn’t just ‘go off’ if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It’s also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done.” Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $51 with Prime and coupon | Editor-approved $29 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling pillows are hits among hundreds of thousands of Amazon shoppers (really) and Yahoo readers can’t stop scooping them up, either. They’re made of a cooling gel to help keep those uncomfortable night sweats at bay, and the plush Oeko-Tex Standard certified material will feel like heaven while you sleep. They’re 40% off with the on-page coupon, and rarely do they dip lower than that. Check out our full Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows review for more. Save $32 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. They’re made of glass — but not just any glass. We’re talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what’s packed inside, but it’s oven-safe up to 1,040°F and can go in the microwave without a lid. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won’t get to right away. $40 at Amazon

Amazon It might not be super frigid just yet, but you’ll be glad you snagged this top-rated space heater for 50% off once the temps start dropping! It’s compact and portable enough to move from room to room, and while this isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it on sale for, it’s within a few bucks of its best price of 2024. $30 at Amazon

Amazon This versatile skillet ain’t no flash in the pan — it’s been a staple in one Yahoo Life editor’s kitchen for years. Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook. It’s also dishwasher-safe, but our editor says, “Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle.” It’s currently within $2 of the lowest price we’ve seen all year. Check out our roundup of the best nonstick pans for a full review. $30 at Amazon

Amazon The fact that this No. 1 bestseller acts as both a blender and food processor is enough to catch our attention — but knowing it’s currently down to its best price of the year? That puts it over the top. With a 72-ounce blending pitcher and 8-cup food processor bowl, you’ll be able to whip up frozen margaritas and salsa for a crowd. The 1500-watt motor also makes pulverizing everything from ice to frozen fruit a piece of cake. $120 at Amazon

Amazon Meet your new cuddle buddy. Pairs well with hot apple cider, mystery novels and a glowing fire. Yes, the brand famous for its cushy boots is behind this dreamy couch accessory, which checks off all the right boxes: Its double-sided design makes it super plush, while the combination of flannel and faux fur will feel like heaven against your skin (and you’ll be able to switch things up depending on your mood). Apply the on-page coupon, and it’ll bring the price down to the lowest we’ve ever seen. Save $52 with coupon | Lowest price ever $46 at Amazon

Amazon This top-tier convection oven is down to the best price we’ve seen in five years, so you’ll want to grab it before it’s toast. With nine cooking functions to choose from, you’ll be able to do everything from roast a chicken to bake a pie. It heats up in no time, so when you don’t feel like waiting for your full-size oven to get to temperature, this appliance will do the trick. Plus, you can use it for heating up your Thanksgiving sides when the oven’s full of turkey. Save $83 with Prime $187 at Amazon

Amazon One Yahoo editor awarded this blade the title of best budget chef’s knife after testing a slew of them. She says, “When I started culinary school, I was issued a curated set of knives and tools we would need to work with through our 600 hours of training in order to graduate. This Mercer Culinary chef’s knife was the one we received that day and what we would use for 90% of our daily tasks. That should give you an idea of what this knife is capable of — and of its durability. The Genesis may not be a flashy knife, but it is a real workhorse in the kitchen. This Western-style knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon German steel and features a handle made from Santoprene (a rubbery material) that ensures a firm grip even in damp hands.” It only dropped lower in price once this year … so chop chop! Save $21 Editor-approved $39 at Amazon

Amazon Been in a bit of a slump (literally)? Having a supportive yet comfortable work chair can help improve your posture while relieving pressure. This one has a curved shape that’s meant to conform to your back, while the base of the seat offers lumbar support to help take some pressure off. Hey, your job might cause a lot of stress, but your bum’s resting place shouldn’t! Mesh backing allows for increased airflow and breathability for added comfort, and you’ll be able to recline and rock back at a customized angle that feels good to you. Prefer to sit cross-legged? Just flip up the armrests so they’re not in the way. Save $50 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Amazon An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price is one of the best we’ve seen it marked down to. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. $85 at Amazon

Amazon If you’re looking for denim that’s designed for women of all shapes and sizes, Amandas definitely fit the bill (pun intended). They’re a classic high-rise pair that sits at your natural waist and will go with just about anything. And psst … they start at nearly 70% off! This fan is in love: “Absolutely love, love, love these jeans! They wear well, look great and just get softer with each wash. Will buy again!” $16 at Amazon

Amazon We spotted Michelle Pfeiffer wearing a black turtleneck nearly identical to this one, which is currently on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen — just $28! This classic piece will be perfect for layering under your fall jackets and, when the time comes, your winter puffer. Reviewers like that it’s “not too tight.” Save $24 with coupon | Lowest price ever $26 at Amazon

Amazon The “rich mom” trend is popping up everywhere and refers to a timeless, effortlessly put-together aesthetic that looks luxurious and expensive but doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank. Case in point: this chic sweatshirt, the epitome of “chic mom running errands” attire. Get it while it’s nearly 50% off. Save $25 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Amazon You could get three of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say this one’s even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly too — a total must in bodysuits. Save $10 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that’s almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you’re guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you’ll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we’ve seen it in years. Now that’s something to say “cheese!” about. Save $16 with Prime $30 at Amazon

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling patches use plant-based collagen, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate skin underneath your eyes. They also have a cooling effect to brighten tired eyes, which can give you a more youthful, refreshed appearance. As the brand itself says, “It’s like an energy drink for your eyes!” Celebs like Leona Lewis also use the eye masks to retain their youthful glow. Save $15 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon One reason Martha Stewart looks incredible at 83? Decades of facials at Mario Badescu’s skin care salon. In fact, her facialist shared the star’s go-tos, and one major step in her routine is this very mask. Stewart’s facialist, Carmela Barabas, shared why she trusts this product on the icon’s near-perfect skin with Vogue UK: “[It] restores skin texture and skin elasticity.” It contains ingredients like collagen and kaolin clay to help draw out oil and impurities from pores for smoother, more youthful-looking skin. All that for just $14? We’ll take three tubs! $17 at Amazon

Amazon In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it’s effective! This top-rated serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. Check out our beauty editor’s full CosRx review for more. Save $8 Editor-approved $17 at Amazon

Amazon This bestselling cream contains three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn’t contain: The eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic, which means it won’t clog pores. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and straightens at the same time for sleeker, smoother tresses — no visit to the salon necessary. If you’re not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. And while the $134 original price looks to be exaggerated, the on-sale price of $30 makes this a highly worthwhile deal. Save $104 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon If you don’t need a full packing cube set and you’re just looking for something to separate your shoes from the rest of your gear, these affordable nylon shoe bags are just what you need. They’re spacious enough to fit high heels and high-top sneakers, and at 55% off, you can’t go wrong. This is the lowest we’ve seen these — ever! “I took my workout shoes, hiking boots and everyday casual shoes when traveling [to] Asia for several months last year and these were perfect to keep shoes clean, and also from rubbing up against your clean clothes in a suitcase,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Save $12 lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Travel is rarely as simple as grabbing a bag and heading out the door. Nowadays, you likely need to pack your laptop, tablet, earbuds and phone — and don’t forget the chargers. This case keeps all of the cables neatly organized with layers and a variety of compartments to make sure nothing gets tangled. While this isn’t the lowest it’s been, it’s currently only $1 more than it’s all-time lowest price. “This is perfect for all the cords and gadgets for a flight,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It’s about the size of my hand, and even comes with a wristband. This is very lightweight, but really nice quality.” $10 at Amazon

Amazon Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized. If you tend to overpack or always seem to forget something, they can keep everything tidy and easy to find. In addition to an array of bags in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag. “I’m getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring,” wrote one reviewer. “What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag.” Save $10 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon It’s not often that you find a genuine leather wallet at such a great price — and right now this No. 1 best seller is almost 40% off ahead of October Prime Day. There’s space for cash and cards aplenty, and it’s available in over 30 colors. This is also the lowest we’ve ever seen this 100% leather wallet. One of over 40,000 five-star reviewers said this is just what they needed for their long trip. “We just spent three weeks backpacking through Europe, and this was very useful,” the shopper wrote. “I needed a small, thin wallet to hold my bills and main cards in the money belt. … This minimalist wallet did the job.” Save $4 with coupon $9 at Amazon

Best early October Prime Day everyday essential deals

Amazon These No. 1 bestselling fabric-softening balls can be reused for over a thousand laundry loads. They’re made entirely of wool, and not only will they make your washables plush, they’ll shorten their drying time in the process. What’s more, they’ll save you tons of money on not-so-eco-friendly dryer sheets. Consider them our favorite laundry hack. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Stay juiced up on the road, courtesy of this nifty (and extremely wallet-friendly) charger. In case your car isn’t equipped with ports of its own, this device plugs right into the lighter and has not one, but two USB outlets for keeping multiple devices powered up. This is as low as we’ve ever seen it on sale for — nearly 80% off. $4 at Amazon

Amazon If there’s anything you can’t have too many of, it’s socks, and with this pack you’re getting Adidas quality for under $3 a pair. The no-show design means you can wear ’em with any sneaker and they’ll be nice and hidden, plus they’re moisture-wicking and have extra cushioning to keep your feet dry and comfy all day. They’re currently down to one of their lowest prices of the year. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is an excellent deal. Because it’s KitchenAid, you know you’re getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is the fact that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. At 60% off, this is just about as low as it’s been all year, so you might want to stock up on a few sets. $20 at Amazon

Amazon If your ratty old dish towels have seen better days, this 100% cotton set is an excellent swap. The waffle weave pattern not only looks nice, but it also offers a bit of texture for more effective scrubbing. This is about as low as these kitchen staples have ever been on sale for. Save $6 with coupon $7 at Amazon

When is Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon released the official dates of its fall Prime Big Deal Days sales event for 2024: Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9, officially beginning at 3 A.M. EST on the 8th. But you don’t have to wait to start shopping markdowns — read on to see some of our fave items that are already on sale at Amazon.

What is Amazon’s October Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days addition came in 2022, when Amazon introduced the Prime Early Access Sale that October as a discount-heavy kickoff to holiday shopping. Last year, they officially changed the name to Prime Big Deal Days to complement the popular July Prime Day event.

If you’re not yet a Prime member but still want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, don’t sweat it — you can sign up for your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more all year ’round.) Not ready to join the club? You can sign up for Amazon Prime any time, including during October Prime Day itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you’ll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store for October Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like fall fashion finds, home entertaining must-haves, and classics like tech and kitchenware. Plus, it’s almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering discounts on its own products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more. We expect some truly “big deals” on big-ticket items including electronics and appliances.

How do I find the best Amazon October Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for October Prime Day 2024. We’ll have category experts on deck to keep you updated on all the marked-down must-haves. We’ll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you’re getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Prime Big Deal Days, so check back often for updates.

Best early Amazon October Prime Day tech deals

October Prime Day deals won’t be live until next week. However, Amazon is already rolling out early markdowns as a lead-up to its second Prime Day of the year. Snap up these steals now.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

View comments

Source