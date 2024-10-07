Woolpert Acquires Greenbox Architecture, a Leading Architecture and Interior Design Practice Operating Across the Asia-Pacific

Woolpert’s footprint and global mission critical architecture expertise expand with the addition of Greenbox, a firm specializing in data center design, workplace interiors, commercial architecture, health and life sciences, and residential architecture.

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Woolpert has acquired Greenbox Architecture, a Sydney, Australia-based, full-service architecture firm that specializes in providing interior and exterior design services for data centers and commercial, health care, and residential clients.

This move expands the global reach, advances the capabilities, and increases the bench strength of both firms. Woolpert—a full-service architecture, engineering, geospatial, and strategic consulting firm—has been a leader in data center design in the U.S. and the U.K. since 2022 when it acquired Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects (SNHA).

Greenbox CEO Andrew Owens said that he wanted to join an organization that had an agile, entrepreneurial culture where Greenbox would have impact and a voice in shaping architecture strategy to advance the industry.

“By joining a tech-driven company like Woolpert, we will be able to accelerate growth in AI, optimization, 3D modeling, and other related technologies,” Owens said. “But also, we want to continue to have fun. We want our people to do work they love in an environment where they can thrive. We found that in Woolpert.”

Woolpert President Neil Churman said that cultural alignment was a key consideration in joining forces. Both Greenbox and Woolpert are certified by Great Place to Work and share an emphasis on staff satisfaction.

“From our first meeting with Andrew and the Greenbox team, it was clear that their values are aligned with ours,” Churman said. “Like Woolpert, they are focused on a balanced approach toward industry leadership, high performance, and creating an outstanding employee experience for their team.”

With the addition of Greenbox, Woolpert expands its architecture services in the Asia-Pacific. Woolpert began providing geospatial services in the region in 2021, after acquiring Australia-based AAM. Woolpert has offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, as well as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. The addition of the Greenbox team will expand Woolpert’s service offerings across the region.

Churman said the acquisition will further establish Woolpert as a global leader in data center design and geospatial solutions.

“Andrew and the Greenbox team have established themselves as the clear Asia-Pacific market leader in data center design and solidify our ability to deliver design and geospatial solutions on a truly global scale to the mission critical industry,” Churman said. “Data centers have become essential infrastructure supporting nearly all aspects of our daily lives, and we’re focused on better supporting our clients as they continue to expand globally.”

About Greenbox Architecture

Greenbox Architecture is a leading architecture and interior design practice operating across the Asia-Pacific region. We specialise in the data centre, workplace interiors, commercial architecture, health and life sciences, and residential architecture sectors. Since our inception in 2009, our team our team has grown to approximately 70 people who bring extensive local and global experience in understanding user needs and the interior and exterior built form. We are proud of the valued partnerships we have cultivated with a number of our clients for more than 10 years. We attribute this to the talent, dedication, and loyalty of our team—who are here for our clients and to get things done. We want others to enjoy working with us—we always have fun. Our certification by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, is evidence of this. We are committed to treading lightly and minimising our environmental impact, both through the buildings and spaces we design as well as the actions of our business.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

