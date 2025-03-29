The best Amazon Spring Sale skin-care deals, handpicked by a 50+ beauty editor

I’ve been a beauty editor for, well, more years than I sometimes like to admit. And in that time, I’ve learned a hard truth: “Big” sale events can be a crap shoot. You never know if the best, most trusted (and actually desirable) skin-care brands will take part, or if you’ll be left covering a bunch of mediocre junk no one really wants. But after scrolling through 400+ items, I can confidently say Amazon Big Spring Sale is loaded with huge deals on the kinds of high-quality anti-aging potions, dry-skin lotions and luxury sun protection you’d want to pick up at almost any price. These beauty deals run through March 31 and include some true skin care stars, including viral collagen masks, longtime French pharmacy staples and the sunscreen that’s been recommended by dermatologists more frequently than any I’ve come across.

I’m 52. I’ve been covering beauty sales for more than 20 years and I test hundreds of products annually. You can trust me when I say the following are the most “worth it” skin care items you can buy in this year’s Amazon Spring Sale.

The best Amazon Big Spring Sale skin care deals

Amazon It seems silly to say now as this is a (relatively) inexpensive product, but in the early 2000s, when I first started covering beauty and aging, I felt like I had truly made it when I had a bottle of this Mario Badescu Rose Water Facial spray on my desk. It was an in-the-know find, a product that all the glamorous women’s magazine editors had on hand, a lightly-rose-scented super hydrator (the formula also includes aloe) they often wrote about and included in their “what I can’t live without” stories. Spritzing it on my face felt then — as it does now — like a moment of self-indulgent luxury, which can be hard to come by in today’s busy world, especially at this price. $6 at Amazon

Amazon I’ve tried literally dozens of products to reduce the appearance of my giant pores and eradicate my copious nose blackheads, and this is by far the most effective. Just a few drops of the watery formula shrank the dime-size pores on my upper cheeks and around my nose within a week. It’s easy to use, nonirritating and works unbelievably well to gently clear out skin grime. I apply after splashing water on my face at night, about three times a week. Note: It’s not just me, some middle-aged lady, raving here — more than 77,000 five-star Amazon reviewers agree and have made it a No. 1 bestseller. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Few products are more beloved than Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre, a French skin care staple. The popular formula was created in 1950 by a French dermatologist, and over the years it’s become an international skin care sensation known for its light fragrance, effectiveness on all skin types and ideal texture as a makeup base. It’s not only a constant in the kits of every makeup artist I’ve ever met, but French women swear it’s the key to graceful aging. The lightweight, extra-hydrating cream is the Swiss (French?) Army Knife of skin care: Use it as a moisturizer, makeup base, cleansing milk, shave lotion, soothing balm and more. Right now, you can score it for $14. $14 at Amazon

Amazon My beloved snail mucin from CosRx is excellent for evening skin tone and making your face look softer and brighter overall. It’s won multiple awards, has over 63,000 five-star Amazon reviews and impresses most beauty editors I know. After using it the first time, my face was noticeably dewier, and other users have boasted about its ability to hydrate, repair and improve dullness in the skin — all of which helps wrinkles look less deep and crepey. When I tried it again after a medi-spa laser treatment, I found it soothed and calmed my skin as it healed, imparting a lovely, healthy sheen. $16 at Amazon

Amazon If your skin is dry and dull, look no further than this near-perfect, Tik-Tok famous overnight face mask that works to deeply penetrate and hydrate skin as you sleep so you wake up with a dewy glow. At this super-low sale price, you can pick up a few to give as gifts. $15 at Amazon

Amazon I know, right now you might be thinking: Is this middle-aged bitch crazy? Why is she trying to get me to purchase a toy? But hear me out: Hormone-induced acne is a real thing at any age, and blackheads can proliferate rapidly on places like your nose well into your 50s and beyond (mine are currently worse than when I was a teen). This handy roll-on exfoliator is made of sea salt and black mud balm to gently exfoliate pores, remove excess sebum and pull the ick out of blackheads, giving your complexion more clarity overall. More than 7,500 Amazon reviewers rate it a perfect 5 stars and you can currently snag this popular product for just $10. $9 at Amazon

Amazon This standout mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide is among the most recommended by dermatologists. It’s packed with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep your face looking dewy and is exceptionally good for dry or mature skin. (All of which is why we named it one of our best tinted sunscreens of the year.) EltaMD is both a mineral and chemical SPF, so the texture feels smooth going on, and it absorbs fast. It’s also noncomedogenic, fragrance- and oil-free and currently on rare sale at $10 off. $38 at Amazon

Amazon StriVectin has been in the prestige skin care game for decades, and over the years, the brand has built a reputation for thoughtfully formulated anti-aging products made with the highest-quality ingredients. This popular, dermatologist-recommended tightening cream was specifically created to address the slack, sagging skin on the neck — an area that loses collagen and fatty tissue faster than the face. It’s thick and emollient, and it really sinks into neck skin without pilling or feeling sticky. This is a luxurious product that helps with crepey texture and the appearance of “tech neck” lines — score it now while it’s 50% off. $50 at Amazon

Amazon The classic, best-selling cream is ultra-emollient, made with super-hydrators like squalane and glacial glycoproteins and ideal for treating dry skin of all types. It’s rare to see this beloved skin care staple go on sale — snap it up while it’s 15% off. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Incredible deal alert! These gilded, Jessica Alba-approved eye masks incorporate hyaluronic acid, amino acids and sea moss to hydrate the delicate under-eye area, reducing dark circles and puffy bags and blurring fine lines as they go — and right now, they’re almost 50% off! They’re also paraben- and sulfate-free, vegan and gentle enough for most skin types. The luxe packaging makes them an excellent gift. $16 at Amazon

Amazon For those who don’t know: Micellar water is not a scammy way to make you pay more for water, but a combination of water plus skin-moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and something called “surfactants” that are like magnets for dirt. Micellar water is the product you want to remove the daily grime from your face: It’s super lightweight and mild enough to use on any kind of skin. It’s especially good for cleansing older skin — it makes makeup removal a breeze so you’re not pulling or rubbing and potentially causing fine lines. We can’t really talk about micellar water without talking about Bioderma, “the original inventor of micellar technology,” according to the brand. This is not only my fellow beauty editor Marie Lodi’s favorite makeup remover of the year, but it also boasts 45,000 five-star reviews (including “Quite literally a FREAKING GODSEND!”). In short, this is a stellar product at a great price. $10 at Amazon

More Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals to shop

