The best makeup removers for mature skin, tested and reviewed

Waking up with remnants of last night’s smoky eye is one of my biggest beauty pet peeves. In my mind, I should be rewarded for washing my face before bed after a long day, not punished with raccoon eyes in the morning. While there is an array of fantastic face washes on the market, the best makeup removers are specially formulated to gently, effortlessly break down ingredients in cosmetics, including stubborn, waterproof formulas. Using a highly effective makeup remover is particularly important as we age. That’s because any rough rubbing (with water or even mild face wash) can damage thinner and more delicate mature skin, causing an influx of fine lines and wrinkles, not to mention irritation.

Quick Overview

The world of makeup removal is surprisingly vast and consists of items that may be unfamiliar to many consumers, including cleansing balms, micellar waters, oil-based face washes, makeup wipes and even cleansing “milks.” Of these, certain formulas are generally better for over-40 skin like mine that now suffers from a lack of moisture. Since my skin is much drier than it was five years ago (thanks, perimenopause!), some of my harsher go-to makeup removers are no longer right for me. Instead, I’ve discovered more emollient formulas — those I once avoided because they caused breakouts — are now much more beneficial to soothing and hydrating my older skin.

A glimpse at my makeup remover testing, including products from Naturium, Eve Lom, Caudalie, Garnier, Medik8, Eadem, Bioderma and Renée Rouleau (Marie Lodi)

It’s not just the annoyance of mascara-ridden eyelids (or dirty pillowcases!) that a good makeup remover can help prevent. Over my years as a beauty writer, dermatologists have told me time and again that keeping skin clean is imperative to overall skin health. Residual makeup can cause clogged pores, breakouts, dryness, irritation and even premature aging. That’s because makeup can trap dirt, debris, and environmental pollutants in the skin, which stresses it out and, in turn, accelerates aging. (We won’t even get into the terrifying possibility of eye infections.)

Read on for the best makeup removers of 2024.

Table of contents

The best makeup removers of 2024

How we tested makeup removers

Others makeup removers we tested that didn’t make the cut

Makeup remover FAQs

Bioderma Key ingredients: Fatty acid ester micelles, pharmaceutical-grade water | Benefits: Cleanses skin of makeup and impurities, and mitigates redness, discomfort and dryness | Size: 16.9 oz | Formula type: Micellar water | Skin type: Sensitive and normal It should come as little surprise that the French invented micellar water, a product I consider to be among the best skin care on the market today. For the uninitiated, micellar water is a cleansing solution composed of micelles, which are tiny cleansing oil molecules that work like magnets, attracting and removing dirt, oil, makeup and any other gunk settling into your pores. Unlike a regular face cleanser, you don’t even need water to use it. You soak a cotton pad with the micellar water, gently wipe it over your face and the micelles activate. It’s almost like magic. There are some pretty good micellar waters out there, but of those I’ve tested, nothing beats the French original: Bioderma Sensibio H2O. It removes makeup and dirt swiftly and is the only micellar water that doesn’t irritate my eyes or make them burn (which, as a heavy-duty liquid eyeliner aficionado, is an absolute deal breaker). I’ve used this product for almost a decade and nothing comes close. I’m not alone in my Sensibio H2O obsession. Celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore have all proclaimed their love for the micellar water, with Barrymore once calling it “by far the best makeup remover” she has ever used. Pros Gentle around eyes

Fragrance-free and alcohol-free

Formulated for sensitive skin

Swiftly removes makeup with little pressure Cons Need to use cotton pads with product

Not strong enough to remove some liquid lipstick $21 at Amazon

EVE LOM Key ingredients: Clove, eucalyptus and Egyptian chamomile oils; cocoa butter | Benefits: Tones and exfoliates skin, removes waterproof makeup, hydrates skin for up to 12 hours after use | Size: 1.6 oz | Formula type: Balm Now that my skin is drier, the harsh foam cleansers I once used to wash my face and remove my makeup are off-limits. These days, I need an oil-based solution, like this rich balm, like this from Eve Lom, which is straight heaven on your skin. It’s made with plant and botanical oils, such as clove, eucalyptus, Egyptian chamomile and cocoa butter. It’s also described as a 5-in-1 product that, aside from cleansing and removing makeup, hydrates, exfoliates and tones the skin. To use, you scoop a small amount (not much is needed, which is great) and rub it into your dry skin. Then, you take the muslin cloth included in the box, soak it with hot water, ring it out, press it onto face and gently wipe away your makeup. It can take a couple of repeat steps of rinsing the cloth, soaking it with warm water and removing the makeup, but it fully cleanses away even my most stubborn mascara and eyeshadows. Another big bonus is that this doesn’t leave my skin feeling greasy or get into my eyes like other balms. Pros Hydrates skin for up to 12 hours

Comes with 100% muslin cloth

Non pore-clogging

Formulated without parabens, phthalates, DEA, MEA, sulphates, synthetic fragrance or colorants

Clinically proven to reduce whiteheads and blackheads after 14 days Cons Pricey but a little goes a long way

Has a light, natural fragrance, but is too much for some reviewers $60 at Amazon

Medik8 Key ingredients: Safflower oil, moringa extract, linoleic acid and vitamin E | Benefits: Gently dissolves heavy makeup, sunscreen and impurities, nourishes skin barrier and is alcohol and paraben-free | Size: 4.7 oz | Formula type: Oil cleanser As I mentioned with the balm, I really appreciate oil cleansers. However, it’s not just the hydrating aspect; they work hard (yet gentle) at removing heavy makeup. This oil cleanser has become a mainstay in my makeup-removal routine. I’m able to cleanse off both heavy eyeliner and waterproof liquid lipstick with it, no problem. The formula is has a ton going for it — it’s made with antioxidant ingredients like moringa extract and vitamin E, as well as fatty acids like safflower oil and omega-6. Which means: All that makeup is coming off my skin, but it’s not stripping it of moisture. Like cleansing balms, oils like this one are applied right onto dry skin. Once you add a drop or two of warm water, the formula emulsifies into a smooth, milky texture. I always feel like I’m “treating” my skin when I’m using this makeup remover. Also, it lasts forever! Yes, it’s a bit pricey at almost $40, but you’ll be using it for literal months. Pros Removes waterproof makeup and sunscreen

No artificial fragrance or synthetic colors

Certified vegan

Luxurious texture Cons A little pricey (but lasts a long time)

Made with essential oils which some people are sensitive to $38 at Amazon

How we tested makeup removers

To find the best makeup removers, I used my over-decade-long expertise as a beauty editor and my 30-something years of experience wearing makeup (I, ahem, technically wore lipstick in the first grade). After applying a full face of makeup — foundation, concealer, eye makeup, a highly pigmented lip tint) — I tested at least a dozen different makeup removers over three weeks, from micellar waters to cleansing balms and everything in between. I rated each based on efficacy (did it remove even my heaviest eye makeup with ease?), ingredients (is it clean?), formula quality, texture and feel (was it gentle on my eyes?). I also noted the value and whether it was worth a higher price or it was a quality budget buy.

Other makeup removers we tested that didn’t make the cut

Now, I’m sure people (other beauty editors) might argue with me for putting Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water on this list — it’s extremely popular and has almost 40,000 five-star Amazon reviews! However, while it is effective at removing makeup, it burns my eyes (even the sensitive version), which is why Bioderma Sensibio is my No. 1 pick. And while makeup wipes like the Neutrogena Make-Up Remover Cleansing Towelettes are classic and good to have with you for emergencies, I don’t find them as effective at removing an entire face of makeup as the other types of products listed here, not to mention the incredible amount of waste they create.

Makeup remover FAQs

What is the best way to remove waterproof mascara?

Waterproof mascara and lipsticks are formulated to last hours (sometimes even more than 24 hours!). It’s impressive, especially if you’ve ever tried to remove these products with a regular face wash without success. Oil-based makeup removers or cleansing balms are the most effective for breaking down waterproof formulas. This is because they can draw out other oil-based debris, like makeup. Depending on the oil cleanser, you may have to follow up with a second cleanser, which you’ll learn about below.

Do I need to double-cleanse when removing makeup?

If I haven’t stressed this enough: It’s absolutely important to remove all your makeup before bed. If you’re still seeing remnants of makeup or find that your makeup remover feels too oily, a double-cleansing routine can be beneficial. First, use your makeup remover, then follow up with a mild face cleanser to dissolve any leftover residue and ensure your skin is completely clean.

What type of makeup remover is best for my skin type?

Not all makeup removers are the same. For dry skin, look for hydrating options like oil-based cleansers, balms or a cream cleanser with moisturizing ingredients. If your skin is oily, a gel-based makeup remover might be best. You can also search for labels that contain “non-comedogenic.” Sensitive skin types should look for formulas that are fragrance-free, alcohol-free and free of harsh ingredients.

We received complimentary samples of some products and purchased others ourselves, but we reviewed all products using the same objective criteria.

