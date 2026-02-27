The More, The Merrier with Trip.com’s 3.3 Mega Sale

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.com has today unveiled the 3.3 Mega Sale for the school holidays and upcoming long weekends, happening from 3–6 March.

On top of the unmissable deals throughout the four days, you will enjoy even greater savings when you book flights for three or more people, or hotel stays of four nights or longer!

Four Days of Unmissable Deals with Trip.com’s 3.3 Mega Sale

From 3 to 6 March 2026, Trip.com will present a dizzying array of travel deals. From daily discount coupon drops at midnight, to all-in fare deals and flash sales for hotels, attractions and eSIMs, there are offers catering to all types of travellers.

Highlights of the Trip.com 3.3 Mega Sale include:

Score up to S$60 OFF Flight and Hotel Bookings with Daily Midnight Coupon Drops, All-in-Fare Deals and Buy 1 Get 1 Free or Half-Price Deals:

Get ready to snag the biggest travel discounts of the season from 12am on 3 March. With limited coupons up for grabs at midnight each day, only the fastest fingers will get to claim these unbeatable travel deals.

Grab Unbeatable Flight Deals, including S$800 return flights to Auckland and London:

Get your fingers ready to grab return flights to Auckland with Air New Zealand, or to London on Qatar Airways for an all-in price of just S$800*!

DBS/ POSB cardholders can also enjoy up to 50% off flights to China at 12.00pm on 3 March.

Double Your Adventures and Stay Connected:

Grab the person next to you and go on an adventure! Discover the most popular theme parks and local cultural gems alike with Buy 1 Get 1 Free or 50% Off deals, then share your photos online to show others what they’re missing with S$1 eSIMs**.

Attractions include Shanghai Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan, Lotte World Adventure, Ocean Park Hong Kong, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter, and Have Fun in Kansai Premium Pass, while S$1 eSIMs will be for destinations as diverse as China, Europe, Japan, and Thailand.

Enjoy Greater Savings on Hotels with Special Promo Codes:

Looking to book a popular hotel without breaking the bank? Don’t forget to grab promo codes to enjoy up to S$70 off stays for your next trip!

More Deals and Discounts

The fun doesn’t end on 3 March. There are still many deals and discounts you can enjoy during the remainder of the campaign period from 4–6 March 2026, such as discounts of up to S$120 off flights for HSBC cardholders and 20% off flights and hotels for those heading to Thailand.

For first dibs on Trip.com deals and updates, join the Trip.com Singapore Telegram group at https://t.me/TriptalksSG.

Download Trip.com mobile app (available on the App Store or Google Play) to get the latest travel inspiration, recommendations and deals.

* Prices are before applicable services, taxes, and fees. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

** Data allowances and durations vary. Please refer to individual product listings for details.

