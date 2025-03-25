THE PENINSULA’S GLOBAL “ART IN RESONANCE” PROGRAMME 2025 SHOWCASES GROUNDBREAKING CONTEMPORARY ARTWORKS

Three commissioned artworks — including one in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) — celebrating innovation and cultural heritage launched to coincide with Art Basel Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Peninsula Hong Kong has announced the launch of its 2025 “Art in Resonance” programme, continuing its mission to champion emerging and mid-career artists since the programme’s inception in 2019. Opening during Hong Kong Art Week, this innovative showcase features commissioned works from Hong Kong artists Phoebe Hui and Chris Cheung (widely known as h0nh1m), alongside Shanghai-based artist Lin Fanglu, in partnership with the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A).



Phoebe Hui (Hong Kong, China) unveils Lunar Rainbow on The Peninsula Hong Kong’s iconic façade commissioned for “Art in Resonance” 2025. Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels.

From late March through May 2025, these boundary-pushing works will transform The Peninsula Hong Kong’s public spaces, offering both hotel guests and art enthusiasts an opportunity to experience contemporary art at the iconic flagship hotel.

“This exhibition represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to nurturing artistic creativity and cultural exchange,” said Gareth Roberts, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of The Peninsula’s parent company, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. “We are particularly excited to partner with the V&A to bring this work, and future artworks to the museum’s display. Our collaboration will cultivate a broader audience for these superbly talented artists.”

A Thought-Provoking, Immersive Exhibition

The first piece to greet arriving visitors is Lunar Rainbow, a monumental 56-square-metre celestial-themed installation on the hotel’s façade by multimedia artist Phoebe Hui (Hong Kong SAR, mainland China). The work features fragmented images of the moon laser-printed on 49 pieces of plate aluminium, created through a custom programme that traces the evolution of lunar imagery from 17th-century scientific moon drawings to contemporary open-source archives, blending the past with the present through a contemporary lens. Custom lighting design echoes a rare natural phenomenon – the moonbow, reflecting on ideas of possibility and new perspectives. Hui’s largest artwork to date, Lunar Rainbow pays homage to the moon, a powerful symbol of resilience and hope. Inviting viewers to move forward and embrace the unknown, a serendipitous surprise awaits when the moon installation ‘comes together’ from a specific angle, offering a perceptual adventure that sparks curiosity and wonder.

In The Lobby, textile artist Lin Fanglu (Dalian, China) presents She’s Bestowed Love, curated by Dr Xiaoxin Li, the V&A’s Curator, Asia Department. The large-scale work features vibrant red sculptural forms that celebrate feminine strength and power. Around this maternal core, smaller forms orbit like precious islands, each one telling its own story while remaining connected to the whole, representing the countless moments that shape a woman’s journey. Drawing inspiration from the ancient textile traditions of Yunnan’s Bai minorities and channelling the nurturing spirit of Greek goddess Gaia, the work creates a dialogue between cultural heritage and contemporary expression. After its showcase at The Peninsula Hong Kong, the installation will travel to London, United Kingdom, and be displayed at the V&A South Kensington, where it will serve as the statement piece of the year-long “Dimensions: Chinese Contemporary Studio Crafts” on display beginning in Autumn 2025.

“This collaboration represents the intersection of tradition and innovation, which perfectly embodies the V&A’s mission,” said Dr Melissa Buron, Director of Collections and Chief Curator of the V&A. “By partnering with The Peninsula, we are creating meaningful dialogues between contemporary artistic expression and cultural heritage — sharing powerful creative voices with audiences worldwide.”

At The Verandah, new media artist Chris Cheung (h0nh1m) (Hong Kong, China), presents The Flow Pavilion, an immersive installation created in partnership with Tai Ping. A one-way mirror structure modelled after a contemporary tea house is the centrepiece of a Zen Garden occupying the café space. Visitors are invited to experience the ‘Flow State’, a meditative journey of self-connection and tranquillity, by watching a kinetic sphere glide across an exquisite hand-tufted silk carpet, creating patterns reminiscent of the designs in a contemporary Zen Garden. This mesmerising movement is powered by the artist’s recorded brainwave patterns during meditation, pairing ancient mindfulness practices with modern technology.

A Brand-wide Commitment to Contemporary Arts

The Peninsula has been committed to promoting the rich and vibrant cultural aspects of its properties’ destination cities for generations by inviting its guests to engage with art through numerous channels. The group has hosted artist residencies; mounted enriching and culturally representative exhibits, talks, and symposia; and offered studio visits and workshops with local creators whose work exemplifies the distinctive flavour and energy of their home cities.

The exhibition works in this year’s “Art in Resonance” will remain at The Peninsula Hong Kong through May, after which they will be displayed at other Peninsula properties, and joined by additional, newly commissioned installations from local and international artists.

Bringing Creativity to Life at The Peninsula Hong Kong

In tandem with the exhibition, The Peninsula Hong Kong offers a series of art-inspired experiences, including a celebratory Afternoon Tea at The Lobby featuring pastries inspired by the artworks on display; delicious chocolate bonbons and cookies modelled after specific artworks, and a set of Matcha Mochi paired with Sencha Green Tea at The Verandah. Additionally, guests can enjoy in-room chocolate amenities and postcards that echo the installations. Artistically inspired cocktails are also available at Felix and The Bar, with each drink crafted to complement the exhibited artworks. The hotel’s exclusive “The Art of Luxury” stay package, which includes the “Art in Resonance” guided tour and afternoon tea experience, will further illuminate the city’s vibrant art scene. Please visit the official hotel website for more details.

About Art in Resonance

Since 2019, The Peninsula’s commission-based Art in Resonance programme has spotlighted the work of important emerging and mid-career artists. By providing funding, curatorial support, and exhibition space, Art in Resonance allows these creators to produce significant new public artworks – while simultaneously offering deeply immersive art experiences to Peninsula guests.

More information can be found at The Peninsula’s Art in Resonance programme webpage, www.peninsula.com/art.

About the V&A

The V&A is a family of museums dedicated to the power of creativity —its power to entertain and move, to enrich our lives, open our minds and change the world. We celebrate and share that power through a programme of exhibitions, events, educational and digital experiences, a collection of 2.8 million objects, and through our support for new works and commitment to conservation, research and sustainable design. Together, our work tells a 5,000-year-old story of creativity, helping to advance cultural knowledge everywhere, and inspiring the makers, creators and innovators of today and tomorrow. We are always working to broaden our audiences so that everyone can be part of the V&A – because the V&A and the power of creativity belong to us all.

About The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited (HSH)

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula London, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Istanbul, The Peninsula Bangkok and The Peninsula Manila. The property portfolio of the Group includes The Repulse Bay Complex, The Peak Tower and St. John’s Building in Hong Kong; The Landmark in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and 21 avenue Kléber in Paris, France. The clubs and services portfolio of the Group includes The Peak Tram in Hong Kong; Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, California; Peninsula Clubs and Consultancy Services, Peninsula Merchandising, and Tai Pan Laundry in Hong Kong.

Learn more at www.peninsula.com



Chris Cheung (h0nh1m) (Hong Kong, China) presents The Flow Pavilion in collaboration with Tai Ping for The Peninsula’s “Art in Resonance” 2025. Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels.

Portrait of Lin Fanglu

Lin Fanglu (Dalian, China) presents She’s Bestowed Love, in collaboration with the V&A’s curator, for The Peninsula’s “Art in Resonance” 2025. Photo Credit: The Peninsula Hotels.

Portrait of Phoebe Hui

