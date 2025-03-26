TPIsoftware and Hua Nan Bank Partner to Elevate Financial Services with Digital Banking Platform

TAIPEI, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TPIsoftware (TWSE: 7781), a leading B2B software company specializing in digital transformation solutions, has collaborated with Taiwan’s Hua Nan Bank to launch a new digital platform for personal banking. By leveraging TPIsoftware’s expertise in fintech and software development, the platform integrates the bank’s core financial services, such as account opening, personal banking, applications of credit cards and loans into one unified solution, providing seamless, efficient connectivity across applications for enhanced user experience.

The new digital platform utilizes a microservices and containerized architecture to enable frictionless version updates, helping overcome legacy constraints and achieve elastic scalability to adapt to the growing market needs. Existing services of the bank such as online banking, credit card and personal loan applications are integrated into the platform for user experience optimization. With Optical Character Recognition (OCR) incorporated, the application processes are streamlined through extracting personal information from identity documents uploaded by applicants, enabling autofill of information into corresponding fields. Filled details will be stored and retained for 24 hours in the event of service disruption, ensuring flexibility to resume the process without re-entry and re-upload of files.

The all-in-one digital platform layout features a user-friendly, responsive interface that adjusts to device screens of different sizes, with a mobile-first design facilitating mobile banking experiences. The platform’s modern, refreshing design conveys a sense of vibrancy and youthfulness, reflecting the bank’s commitment to innovative, seamless and customer-focused service delivery.

“As cloud computing and mobile technology advancements drive the rise of open banking, the financial services landscape is undergoing a drastic transformation,” said Yilan Yeh, General Manager at TPIsoftware. “Our extensive fintech experience and in-depth industry knowledge position us as a trusted partner who empowers enterprises to innovate, adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving market. The collaboration with Hua Nan Bank reflects our commitment to supporting clients in optimizing their services and navigating complex challenges—driving digital innovation with modern enterprise solutions.”

