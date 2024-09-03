These 10 bestselling Amazon sweaters are cozy classics, starting at just $18

Now that the “ber” months have finally arrived, the “brrrr” weather isn’t far behind. You’re probably dreaming of colorful leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and, of course, your cozy autumnal wardrobe. The easiest way to transition from summer to fall? Stocking your closet with cute, comfy sweaters that you can throw on during chilly mornings. If your sweater collection needs a refresh before the season officially changes, you’re in luck: Amazon has made it easier than ever. The retailer has curated a list of the most popular sweaters on its website, and these 10 picks are among the fan favorites.

Each bestseller has tons of five-star ratings and glowing reviews from real women. From slouchy, oversized sweaters to polished cardigans and stylish dusters, there’s an option that will suit just about everyone’s style. Our fave finds start at just $18, so you can stock up without breaking the bank. Snag them now — we wouldn’t be surprised if they start to sell out once temps drop.

Amazon This classic V-neck sweater features a ribbed hem, cuffs and short sleeves, making it a great transitional piece. There are 32 gorgeous colors, including neutrals like black, tan and gray, and bold hues like hot pink, royal blue and bright red. Shoppers say its fitted silhouette gives it a polished feel. “I ordered this shirt in two colors. It is perfect for work,” one said. “Looks professional and put together. The fit worked very well for me. I’m 5’10” and about 150 lbs. I ordered a medium and it was perfect. Not too short (no crop tops here) and had enough stretch that I could still wear them if I gained a bit of weight.” $18 at Amazon

Amazon Made from a super-soft blend of viscose, nylon and polyester, this quarter-zip features drop shoulders and a slouchy fit. Multiple reviewers say if you size up, it will be long enough to cover your backside, so you can wear it with your favorite leggings and yoga pants without feeling too exposed. “It is a thicker material than I originally expected and feels high quality,” a shopper reported. “The material is also very soft, even my husband commented on how soft it was! It has a baggier fit around the sides and goes down to cover my butt, giving the perfect oversized fit (I am 5’4″ with a shorter torso for reference). It’s perfect to dress up for a casual smart look or for a relaxed airport outfit.” $20 at Amazon

Amazon How cute is this sleeveless chunky knit? If you’re wondering how to wear it, just look at the numerous photos customers have uploaded. These helpful images prove the sweater looks just as good on its own as it does layered over another top and worn as a sweater vest. “Love the style, lightweight so you can wear [it] all year long. Surprised at the quality because of the price, but this is now one of my closet favorites,” wrote a happy customer. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon shoppers say this puff-sleeve charmer is not only incredibly comfortable, but it looks good with practically everything. Made from an ultra-soft material that feels “thick but not heavy,” the fall essential has cropped sleeves that hit at the elbows and a classic crew neckline. There are 30 colors to choose from in sizes up to XXL. $30 at Amazon

Amazon There’s nothing like cozying up in an oversized sweater once the cold weather sets in, and you’ll be ready with this sleek style. The crochet detailing sets it apart from others on this list. Shoppers also can’t get over how soft and it is. “Great addition to my wardrobe. They feel light and airy and are so comfortable. Highly recommend. I bought one and went back for two more,” wrote one. $33 at Amazon

Amazon The open front on this cute cardigan gives it an easy-breezy, flowy fit, while the extra-long silhouette offers ample rear-end coverage. It boasts two roomy front pockets that are big enough to hold your phone or wallet, ideal if you don’t want to carry a bag around. “I am obsessed with this cardigan, I’m using it all year round at this point. It really ties all my outfits together and is so warm,” raved a five-star reviewer. $35 at Amazon

Amazon This No. 1 bestseller has been racking up rave reviews thanks to its super-soft material and slouchy, oversized fit. There are 28 styles to choose from, ranging from classic solids to preppy stripes and trendy color-block options. Shoppers love this cozy topper so much that they’re buying multiples. “I have four of these in different colors … Not sure of [the] material content but feels great next to the skin (no itch). Best clothing purchase I have made online,” raved one. $40 at Amazon

Amazon The comfortable cardigan comes in 24 easy-to-match colors that will pair perfectly with everything from jeans and leggings to flirty skirts and dresses. Along with a near-perfect rating, this cold-weather essential has nearly 19,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who rave about how stylish it is. A buyer gushed, “I’m paring down my wardrobe to simplify … so all I needed was a very basic lightweight sweater to wear with tank tops and T-shirts through the fall and winter. Right out of the package, I could tell this was the perfect weight and had a nice feel when wearing. I am going back for another one in black.” $40 at Amazon

Amazon This elegant striped sweater jacket effortlessly elevates any outfit —and it looks just like a much pricier style from J.Crew. Featuring a cropped silhouette, polished gold buttons and front pockets, this feminine topper is the perfect transitional piece for summer to fall. Customers say it looks and feels much more expensive than it is. “Very old money look and feels comfortable. I wore this while traveling on the plane and absolutely love it. Fabric is of high quality and the buttons are really expensive feel[ing],” noted a thrifty shopper. $40 at Amazon

Amazon This sleek open-front sweater is made from a supple, lightweight material that makes it a particularly good layering piece for fall. This maxi cardigan is totally versatile too — you can wear it with everything from jeans to dresses. Shoppers say it’s just as great for lounging around the house.”Love this comfy oversized cardigan! It was my go-to during the fall/winter. It’s like wearing a blanket!” wrote a cozy customer. $46 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

