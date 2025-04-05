These solar deck lights have the ‘right touch of ambiance’ and they’re nearly 40% off

The sun is finally shining brighter and the evenings are warm enough to start bringing our nighttime activities outside. We’re talking about dining al fresco and chatting into the wee hours around the fire pit. While we love the natural glow of an outdoor flame, it might not be enough light to lead us back to the house — but we’ve found a solution to that problem: Solpex Solar Deck Lights. And right now with the on-page coupon, you can get them at Amazon for just $25, down from $40.

Amazon These sun-powered LED lights let you light up your life outdoors. Save $10 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This deal landed at just the right time if you’re doing outdoor entertaining prep now — not only are these glittering gizmos on sale, but thanks to the double-discount with the on-page coupon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for them.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Don’t you just love a light you don’t have to plug in? These easy-to-install little LED lights require no wiring — they are sun-powered which means they collect energy all day. When the evening comes around, they automatically start glowing, courtesy of Mother Nature’s favorite power station. These lights are also durable and weather-resistant so you can keep them up year-round. They fit over any edges you might need illuminating and can be secured using screws or heavy-duty double-sided tape.

Convenient and energy-efficient, the sleek lights also have a minimalist design to light your way at night without disrupting your outdoor aesthetics during the day. You can install them on decks, walls, staircases and even the edge of a pool — a lovely way to keep things lit and safe.

Light up your life outdoors with these sun-powered LED lights. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 8,800 shoppers rave about these luminous gadgets — and 10,000 were bought in just the past month.

Pros 👍

“I put these around the screen frame in the pool area,” offered an outdoor entertainer. “They add just the right touch of ambiance. I think they provide just enough light to see where you are walking if you are careful. I like that they came with little sticky cushions to keep them in place. I’ve had them installed for a couple of months now and they seem to work really well.”

“We mounted these on a split rail fence along a pathway,” wrote another happy shopper. “They provide the amount of light we need for wayfinding and work well even on cloudy days. Really love the low profile when installed on the fence. Will have to see how long they last, but for now, we are well pleased.”

“Easy to mount,” a doting pet owner shared. Very bright, so our dog can find her way up and down the steps on a really dark night. Replaceable rechargeable batteries make it something that will last.”

Cons 👎

“Nice lighting,” raved a five-star fan. “Works great only drawback is if it stays cloudy or rainy they don’t charge. Looks great. Lights are not too bright but emit enough light to not trip on stairs. I wish I could buy in smaller quantities because I want more but don’t need 16!”

This final shopper reported: “The lights are great and last all night…the only complaint is that the screws are way too soft and strip out easily.”

Amazon These easy-to-install lights are durable and weather-resistant so you can keep them up year-round. Save $10 with coupon $30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

