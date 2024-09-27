These stove gap covers with 43,000+ fans are down to $13 for 2: ‘No more crumbs’

You probably don’t wanna know what’s hiding in the abyss between your kitchen counter and stove, but you’ve got a feeling it isn’t pretty … and you’re probably right. Luckily, forgotten crumbs and spills can be avoided — if you have these No. 1 bestselling Linda’s Essentials Stove Gap Covers, that is. Made of easy-to-clean silicone, the TikTok-viral helpers slip right over those cracks to prevent rogue food debris from falling through. After all, wouldn’t you rather wipe down these thin guards than slide out of your range and scrub away at caked-on residue? That’s what we thought. Snag a pair while they’re down to $13.

Why is it a good deal?💰

Anything that saves time and effort is a win in our book, and the fact that these unassuming silicone strips save you the trouble of pulling out your heavy range to clean up messes makes them pretty darn priceless. That said, we’ll happily take them for over 30% off! We’ve only seen them dip about a dollar below their current price once in the last year, and at $13 for a 2-pack, they’re a total steal for something you’ll use daily.

Even TikTok influencer Emily Mariko is a fan — check out her video (which has millions of views) to see them in action:

Why do I need this? 🧐

Not only are Linda’s Essentials Stove Gap Covers convenient, they’ll also make your kitchen more sanitary — because really, who has time to clean in between their stove and counters on the regular? “Out of sight, out of mind” does not apply to prehistoric tomato sauce splatters!

By placing these food-safe silicone guards over those cracks, debris will have nowhere to go except onto the covers themselves, which are infinitely easier to clean — wipe ’em down or use the top rack of the dishwasher. Installing them is also a breeze — if you can even call it “installing.” Just press them into the gaps, and trim any excess material if they’re a little long. (They come in four sizes: 21, 23.4, 25 and 30 inches.)

The grippy silicone material won’t slide around and is heat-resistant up to 446° F. To that end, some people also use them for covering the space between their washer and dryer — not today, lint buildup!

Who knew a set of stove gap covers could have such a profound impact on one’s life? (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

TikTokers aren’t the only fans of these stove gap covers — over 43,000 Amazon customers also gave them their five-star seal of approval.

Pros 👍

“TikTok made me buy it,” admitted one happy shopper. “Pulled out the oven to find a horror story … got that all cleaned up … then put these lil’ things in. They blend so well, it just looks like something that should have been installed from the beginning. No more crumbs/liquids/grease getting down the sides of the oven. Once you start seeing how much is there for you to wipe up, you realize just how much was falling in between!”

“I love these silicone gap covers. I’m so glad I found them,” gushed another rave reviewer. “I also have one between my washer and dryer. They are heat-resistant, so I have no worries [about] it being near the heat. The gap covers were extremely easy to install. They can easily be removed and cleaned in the dishwasher.”

Cons 👎

Some shoppers say improvements could be made to the material and shipping.

“These work as intended and have been holding up great,” wrote a final fan. “My only complaint is I wish they were made out of a less ‘sticky’ material. Animal hair and such tends to really cling to these. It comes off really easily with a rinse in the sink, though.”

Another shopper wrote: “Wish it was sent without bending it. It still has a kink in the middle.”

Amazon Get these kitchen lifesavers in black, clear or white (above). $13 at Amazon

And in the spirit of proactive cleaning, these Bowerbird Clear Blockers keep toys and other small objects from getting trapped under your furniture:

Amazon Place these adhesive shields under couches, beds, dressers — anywhere you’re tired of having to dig for Fido’s beloved tennis ball. $13 at Amazon

“My dog made a game of rolling toys under the couch,” explained a pleased pet owner. “These blockers do a great job of keeping toys out and are not easily seen as long as you place them far enough back.”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

