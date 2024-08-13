This double laundry hamper — on sale for $30 — separates clothes for you

If you’re the type of person who enjoys doing laundry, I’m envious! It’s admittedly one of the chores I tend to put off doing until absolutely necessary, and having to sort my clothes plays a big part in that. Who has the time? That’s why I’m not surprised that Amazon customers are “linen” up to grab the Wowlive Double Laundry Hamper (over 2,000 were sold in the past month). This two-sided find allows you to sort your lights and darks as you toss clothing into it, saving you time later on. You’ll also save money if you add it to your cart soon — it’s currently down to $30 (from $41).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

We’ve yet to see this smart solution on sale for less than it is now, and given that it’s almost like having two hampers in one, 30 bucks is a reasonable price. With a combined capacity of 154 liters, the bags can each hold enough clothes for about two loads — not too shabby.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Wowlive Double Laundry Hamper contains a bag on each side that can be lifted out and carried to your washing machine when it’s time to clean your clothes — no need to schlep the items you’re not washing in that load. Because it’s divided, you’ll be able to sort things from the get-go, whether that means separating lights from darks, delicates from non-delicates, clothing from linens … you can even keep your significant other’s clothes on one side so they’ll have no choice but to do their own laundry once their bag is full. (Ha!)

The actual container is made of a wear-resistant, waterproof material with six rods to help keep its shape. It also has handles on each side, in case you have to move the entire unit, plus, the lid helps conceal odors while hiding your clothes. It does arrive folded and flat, but reviewers say assembly is a breeze.

A time-saving laundry hamper that looks this good deserves a spot in every home. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Need more proof it belongs in your cart? Over 1,700 Amazon customers have given this hamper a perfect five-star rating.

Pros 👍

“Love!” exclaimed one enthusiast. “It’s spacious, sturdy and looks great. The lid keeps everything tidy, and the removable laundry bags make it easy to carry loads to the washer. Highly recommend for anyone needing an efficient laundry solution!”

“I like to have separate loads, and it makes my life so much easier that I can put [clothes] in the hamper right away based on the load and not have to do the extra step of separating it later,” shared another. “I also love [having] the removable bags instead of carrying a whole basket, since my laundry is all the way downstairs.”

It’s pet-parent-approved too. “This hamper is a lifesaver,” said one. “My dog likes to get into hampers and pull things out to eat them. Gross. With this new hamper, my puppy can’t get into it and the two compartments for clothes and towels/bedding is so perfect. Sorting is so much easier!”

Cons 👎

“It holds a good amount of clothes,” wrote a mostly satisfied shopper. “I just wish it had an easier way of taking the tote bags out of [the] container.”

“The only drawback is that the lid doesn’t fold over the edge, which can leave a small opening gap depending on how straight and aligned the hamper is standing,” shared a final fan. “I find that I have to adjust the lid sometimes when I walk by the hamper. Other than that, it was extremely easy to assemble and larger than what I imagined it would be.”

