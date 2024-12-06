This durable 12-in-1 multitool, down to $17, makes the handiest stocking stuffer

Over the years, I’ve owned everything from a cheap $3 multitool that rusted after a year’s use to a $60 Leatherman that I was super bummed about losing on a trip to Glacier National Park. The sweet spot? Spending enough money to get a quality multitool, but not so much that I’ll worry about leaving it somewhere. That’s where a tool like the Rak Hammer Multitool comes in.

Right now, the Rak multitool is $5 off thanks to an on-page coupon, making this $17 a must-have not only for you, but for filling the stocking of any handy soul or outdoorsy person in your life.

Amazon This multitool has everything from knives and pliers to screwdrivers, a bottle opener and even a hammer. Save $5 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

This stainless-steel multitool is $5 off thanks to a coupon — that’s less than it was on Black Friday! And it’s just the type of practical, there-in-a-pinch buy that’ll pay for itself during the first sticky situation it saves you from (like helping you pry open impossibly rigid plastic packaging on Christmas morning).

Why do I need this? 🤔

I spend as much time as I can outside, whether that’s hiking, camping, mountain biking, fishing or skiing. I keep a few things in my car at all times, most notably a multitool. Whether I need to adjust my bindings or remove a hook from a fish or even just cut up my lunch, I know I have the right tool for the job.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Rak Hammer Multitool is made out of stainless steel (no rust!) and is small enough to throw in a glovebox or center console. It features 12 tools in one: flat and pipe pliers, a nail claw, a wire cutter, flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, serrated and straight-edge knives, a bottle opener, a nail file, a saw blade and — my personal favorite, because you don’t see many of these on a multitool — a hammer.

All of these tools are useful for a variety of tasks, and they can easily be locked away so that you don’t accidentally cut yourself with the knife blade while trying to use the screwdriver (I’ve been there, and it is not fun). It also comes with a carrying case that can easily attach to a belt.

Each tool has a locking mechanism, so you don’t have to worry about them collapsing during use. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given this handy multitool a five-star rating.

Pros 👍

One five-star reviewer thought it hit the perfect balance of quality and size. “It is great to have so many accessories accessible in one small tool. The hammer is perfect when you are hanging nails on the wall the locking mechanism is great to make sure that children can’t access any of the tools. It’s heavy-duty but not heavy. Very easy to use and would make a great gift!”

Advertisement Advertisement

Another five-star gift-giver uses it themselves. “I’ve purchased several of these tools as gifts. I also own a few as it does what is advertised and comes in a nice carrying case. Keep one at home, one in my car and one in the boat. It’s like a tiny toolbox that is easily stored.”

A third customer gifted the tool to their brother, who raved about it. “[He] has already used it and it worked perfectly for him on two home repair projects. He had to tack in some nails, had to screw in some small scores and had to cut small pieces of wood from an old fence. He said it was easy and the tool worked [perfectly]!”

Cons 👎

Other reviewers found the Rak multitool to be a bit small for their needs. “On the small side, so don’t expect it to replace typical tools. Having said that, I keep it in my SUV just in case.”

“I bought this tool as a small handy tool for my hurricane evacuation supplies,” said one prepared four-star reviewer, adding, “Even though it’s a little small, I would buy it again, as it is a lot of tools in a small, easy-to-store holster.”

Amazon This multitool comes with a carrying case that can conveniently attach to a belt. Save $5 with coupon $17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Advertisement Advertisement

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

Source