This knit jacket is better than J.Crew’s coatigan, fans say — it’s over 50% off

Feeling underdressed? The Anrabess Cardigan Jacket might be the upgrade your closet needs for cool August evenings and colder days to come later this year. This baby is stylishly designed to keep you warm when that evening breeze (or frigid A/C) blows and there’s a color to match any outfit, to boot. Right now, you can get it for just $34, down from $70 — and at over 50% off it won’t send a chill through your bank account.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Shoppers have catapulted the Anrabess brand to rock-star levels on Amazon — it’s known for its of-the-moment styles. This cardigan jacket is a fairly new addition, and quality pieces like this one are hard to come by at this price once temperatures start to drop. Nothing like prepping for sweater weather ahead of time while the deals are ripe!

Why do I need this? 🤔

Many of us are looking to pad our outerwear collection with stylish basics, and the Anrabess Cardigan Jacket provides warmth and coverage without bulking you up or weighing you down. Plus, thanks to its sleek silhouette, you’ll avoid the dreaded “Stay Puft Marshmallow Man” look that so many padded parkas bestow.

This cardi jacket falls just below the knee, so you can wear it over a dress or skirt — it’s even sophisticated enough to wear to a wedding come fall. Made with viscose, polyester and nylon, it’s soft and drapey for a comfortable fit. It comes in a ton of colors, including beige, brown, gray and light pink.

Put this jacket on and start posing. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers can’t stop gushing about how stylish this sweater coat is. Nearly 3,000 rave reviewers have given it a five-star rating, with many comparing it to J.Crew.

Pros 👍

“I purchased this as an alternative to the expensive J.Crew coatigan and it did not disappoint,” said a fan. “It’s thick without being bulky; great lines and shape. I loved it so much I ordered several more in different colors.”

A fellow happy customer said the jacket is “higher quality than expected.” They continued, “If you’re thinking about buying it, do it. It’s a heavier fabric than expected and luxe-looking. I spotted a similar one years ago at J.Crew that was more than double the price of this and I’m glad that I held out.”

Consider this testimonial too: “Got this for Christmas and the quality is exceptional. Nice weight and it washes well. My sister has an identical coatigan from J.Crew at 3x the price and we couldn’t tell the difference.”

“I love these coat sweaters,” another buyer said. “They are heavier than a knit sweater and come in great colors. I would buy a size up next time so I could wrap it and use a belt to have the option to close it rather than wear it open.”

Cons 👎

There seem to be some discrepancies between the pictured colors and real-life shades. “The color of this jacket was not exactly as it was pictured,” said a reviewer. “I was looking for more of a taupe or khaki color and I felt the color [I received] had more of a pink tone that I didn’t like, so I did return the item for that reason alone.” (This was a fairly common criticism of the khaki shade.)

Said another wearer: “I would give it five stars, but it pills easily.”

