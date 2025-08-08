Saturday, August 9, 2025
This mega-popular Hanes hoodie is on sale for as low as $9 — that’s nealry 60% off

It’s August — the days are still all sunshine, sleeveless dresses and tank tops. But once night falls, our bare arms could use an extra layer. A good zip-up hoodie is what’s in order when the sun goes down. The Hanes Slub Knit Hoodie is what we’re eyeing for our late summer evening salvation and right now, it’s on sale for as low as $14, down from $23 — an impressive 39% off.

Image for the small product module

Amazon

$9 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Amazon is offering this fan-favorite hoodie for as low as $8 in white — just a buck shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen it. This discount won’t last forever, so you might want to snag a few now. It’s available in seven colors, including gray, turquoise and pink, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The Hanes hoodie is the perfect swap for your favorite cardigan. You can throw it on over a t-shirt or tank top without sacrificing style. It’s made with breathable cotton in a slub knit that gives it a little texture. The fabric is also lightweight without being gauzy, so it’s not bulky — that means you can wear it under a jacket on a chilly evening or on an airplane without adding too much extra weight.

Three people wearing white, turquoise and pink hoodies

This hoodie’s gonna take you places, in style. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 35,000 shoppers love this hoodie so much, they took the time to give it a five-star rating — and over 2,000 were bought in the past month.

Pros 👍

The breeziness of this hoodie makes it portable — one adventurous shopper takes hers everywhere. “I throw them in my tote and they travel around the world,” she wrote.

“This is a keeper! Great weight for spring and fall!” raved a five-star fan. She then added a suggestion: “If you want a sloppy-loose fit, order up a size from what you think you might need.”

“I’ve bought three of these in the last few months,” shared a happy shopper. “I can’t believe how practical they are! I wear one of them most of the time — around the house, for a walk, painting outside, even for a lunch date with friends. I didn’t have high expectations because of the bargain price, but am so thoroughly happy!”

Cons 👎

Shoppers say these hoodies can wrinkle easily. “The only reason that I didn’t give this item a five-star review is that they come very wrinkled because of their high cotton content,” reported this reviewer. “The darker-colored hoodies are fine, but for the lighter ones, including the pretty ‘Process Blue’ one, the wrinkles are very obvious.”

Said another: “I almost returned this hoodie because I was looking for something heavier. I decided to keep it because it is super lightweight and will be perfect for summer … It also wrinkles very easily.”

Image for the small product module

Amazon

$14 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

