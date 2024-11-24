Three characteristic routes unveiled at “Picturesque Zhejiang: A Shared Appreciation” Zhejiang tourism promotion event in Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On November 1, 2024, the “Picturesque Zhejiang: A Shared Appreciation” tourism promotion event was held in Tokyo. Sponsored by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, the event unveiled three Zhejiang travel routes tailored for the Japanese market.

The “Majestic Mountains and Sea” route spans the cities of Huzhou, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, and Hangzhou, offering breathtaking views from Zhejiang’s renowned mountains to the stunning East China Sea coastline. Highlights include Mogan Mountain, Putuo Mountain, Tiantai Mountain, and Qiandao Lake, offering visitors the best of Zhejiang’s majestic landscapes.

The “Tone of Jiangnan” route highlights the classical elegance and modern development of the Jiangnan region. This itinerary connects a series of cultural and scenic jewels such as West Lake, Fuchun River, Jingshan Mountain, Tianyi Pavilion, Xiangshan Xieqian Port, and Hengdian World Studios, allowing visitors to experience the unique charm of Jiangnan through a blend of ancient and contemporary culture.

The “Ancient Treasures and Hidden Gems” route focuses on Zhejiang’s rich architectural heritage and cultural landmarks. From the Song Dynasty legacy in Hangzhou to the serene ancient villages in eastern Zhejiang, the route is sure to offer Japanese visitors unexpected delights. It also includes the Shisi Temple in Jingning county, Lishui city, which is featured in the globally acclaimed game Black Myth: Wukong.

The three themed routes not only showcases Zhejiang’s diverse tourism resources but also fosters deeper cultural and tourism cooperations between Zhejiang and Japan.

