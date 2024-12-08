Today’s best sales: 50% off an Amazon Fire Stick, 60% off an AncestryDNA Kit and more

Sometimes you just need to tune out, whether it’s to focus in silence, listen to music/books/podcasts, or make a call. Our tech editor, Rick Broida, named these the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones of 2024, and they’re at their lowest price ever in select colors (including this limited-edition Cypress Green).

“If blocking the outside world is your top priority, look no further than Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Like the company’s QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, they take the prize for best ANC. As for fit, features and sound quality, they’re top-notch there as well,” Broida writes, adding, “With these headphones, Bose continues its tradition of beautifully balanced and richly detailed audio. I can think of no other superlatives; the QC Ultras sound great, end of story.”

