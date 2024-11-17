Today’s best sales: Beats for a record-low $69, over 60% off Henckels knives and more

Hate vacuuming? Get a robot to do it for you! You can use this high-end Roomba to clean your whole house or select rooms. It can go just about anywhere — use it on carpet, tile or hardwood — and it’s smart enough to avoid sucking up rogue socks, shoes, computer cords, etc.

“I have two German shepherds, which equals a lot of fur, therefore we have four Roombas. Yes, four,” said one loyal shopper. “This one does seem to get stuck under furniture more than the other two. However, it gets over things better, runs quieter and vacuums both the carpet and hardwood just as well if not better. So, I bought a second one. I highly recommend it. I have all four scheduled to run every day, they work well with Alexa and I truly have no complaints. If I needed a fifth Roomba, I would 100% buy a third of this model.”

