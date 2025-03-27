Toddler slips through White House fence, is carried out by Secret Service

On Wednesday evening, the White House had an unexpected visitor as a young boy slipped through the fence in Washington, D.C.

Secret Service officers witnessed the toddler on the North Lawn before handing him to another officer.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi addressed the incident in a statement shared on X.

“Just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division officers observed a child slip through the White House north fence,” said the post.

“Officers quickly reunited the child with their parents without incident,” Guglielmi added.

The Uniformed Division officers are assigned to the White House Branch, according to the Secret Service website.

The officers provide “protection and law enforcement functions for the White House, Eisenhower Executive Office Building, New Executive Office Building, the Treasury Building and grounds to include the Treasury Annex, and other Presidential offices located in the immediate area.”

It is unclear which authorities were involved in returning the boy to his parents.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

This is not the first time a child has paid an unexpected visit to the White House grounds.

In 2023, a different toddler squeezed through the metal fencing.

“The Secret Service Uniformed Division today encountered a curious young visitor along the White House north fence line who briefly entered White House grounds,” Gugliemli told Fox News Digital at the time.

“The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” Gugliemli said.

The current fence is 6 feet and 6 inches tall.

It will be replaced by an approximately 13-foot-tall fence with wider and stronger posts, according to the National Park Service website.

Julia Musto contributed reporting.

