Top ZIP codes for Halloween trick-or-treating in America: Did your town make the list?

With spooky season here, many families are getting into the Halloween spirit by decking out their homes, buying candy in bulk and gearing up for trick-or-treating.

Instacart has revealed a list of the top destinations in the U.S. that are the “Halloweeniest” in its “America’s Haunts” report.

10 BEST PLACES TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN IN THE US, WITH SPOOKY SPOTS RANKED

The grocery delivery and pick-up service company created “scare scores” by analyzing Halloween-related purchase dates such as candy, decorations and costumes from last October.

Through the scores, Instacart was able to determine the ounces per person of candy sold, Halloween décor and costumes along with the items sold per person.

Instacart also identified local favorites by calculating “which candies sold the highest share by weight above the national average.”

TOP-SEARCHED HALLOWEEN COSTUMES OF 2024: FROM MOVIE CHARACTERS TO POP CULTURE ICONS

Below, see the top five “Halloweeniest” states and ZIP codes for trick-or-treating, according to Instacart.

1. Draper, Utah 84020

This Utah town scored the highest at a 100 out of 100 scare score. Local favorite candies include Peanut M&M’s along with Twix. The 84020 scored a 95 on décor and 94 on the costume index.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

2. Lehi, Utah 84043

Another Utah town leads the top five, scoring a 99.8, just slightly behind Draper. This community scored 97 on the décor index and 89 with costumes. Lehi also favorites Peanut M&M’s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

3. Scarsdale, New York 10583

This New York community also scored a 99.8 with décor hitting a score of 96 along with costumes hitting a 95. The locals’ favorite candies are Crunch bars, Milky Ways and Almond Joys, according to Instacart’s data.

4. Birmingham, Michigan 48009

Representing the Great Lake State, Birmingham is the third town to score a 99.8. The town scored 93 for costumes and 98 for decor. This community appears to favor Kit Kats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5. Hinsdale, Illinois 60521

In fifth place, this Chicago suburb scored 99.7 with a 93 for décor and 92 for costumes. Hinsdale’s best-selling candies are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and M&M’s.

Source