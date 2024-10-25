Saturday, October 26, 2024
Top ZIP codes for Halloween trick-or-treating in America: Did your town make the list?

With spooky season here, many families are getting into the Halloween spirit by decking out their homes, buying candy in bulk and gearing up for trick-or-treating.

Instacart has revealed a list of the top destinations in the U.S. that are the “Halloweeniest” in its “America’s Haunts” report. 

10 BEST PLACES TO CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN IN THE US, WITH SPOOKY SPOTS RANKED

The grocery delivery and pick-up service company created “scare scores” by analyzing Halloween-related purchase dates such as candy, decorations and costumes from last October.

halloween house

Instacart compiled data creating a scare score, rating ZIP codes based off of candy, costume and décor purchases. (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Through the scores, Instacart was able to determine the ounces per person of candy sold, Halloween décor and costumes along with the items sold per person.

Instacart also identified local favorites by calculating “which candies sold the highest share by weight above the national average.”

TOP-SEARCHED HALLOWEEN COSTUMES OF 2024: FROM MOVIE CHARACTERS TO POP CULTURE ICONS

Below, see the top five “Halloweeniest” states and ZIP codes for trick-or-treating, according to Instacart.

halloween candy

Instacart identified local favorite sweets by calculating “which candies sold the highest share by weight above the national average.” (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

1. Draper, Utah 84020

This Utah town scored the highest at a 100 out of 100 scare score. Local favorite candies include Peanut M&M’s along with Twix. The 84020 scored a 95 on décor and 94 on the costume index.

kids trick treating

Two Utah towns take the top two spots in Instacart’s “America’s Haunts” report after being recognized as the best places to trick or treat. (Brandon Bell via Getty Images)

2. Lehi, Utah 84043

Another Utah town leads the top five, scoring a 99.8, just slightly behind Draper. This community scored 97 on the décor index and 89 with costumes. Lehi also favorites Peanut M&M’s.

3. Scarsdale, New York 10583 

This New York community also scored a 99.8 with décor hitting a score of 96 along with costumes hitting a 95. The locals’ favorite candies are Crunch bars, Milky Ways and Almond Joys, according to Instacart’s data.

Little children trick or treating on Halloween

Draper, Utah, (not pictured) scored as the top “Halloweeniest” town, according to Instacart’s “America Haunts” report.  (iStock)

4. Birmingham, Michigan 48009

Representing the Great Lake State, Birmingham is the third town to score a 99.8. The town scored 93 for costumes and 98 for decor. This community appears to favor Kit Kats.

5. Hinsdale, Illinois 60521 

In fifth place, this Chicago suburb scored 99.7 with a 93 for décor and 92 for costumes. Hinsdale’s best-selling candies are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and M&M’s.

