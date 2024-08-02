TORRAS Shines on BBC Business Today: How an Innovative Chinese Brand TORRAS Helps People’s Lives

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At 5:30 AM UK time (12:30 PM Beijing time), BBC Business Today reported on the recently highly discussed personal air conditioner. After the coach from FIVB experienced it on the Olympic arena and praised it highly, Mark Lobel from BBC interviewed TORRAS’s Ashley Hu, showcasing the innovative spirit and vitality of this company.



Mark Lobel and Ashley Hu at BBC Business Today

It is readily observable that during this year’s Paris Olympics, in the midst of such a sweltering heatwave, neck air conditioners have transformed into a frequently encountered product, being spotted in numerous locations. This phenomenon appears to have established a novel trend for the summer. A considerable number of people might mistake COOLiFY as merely a neck fan, but it is far beyond that. It is a revolutionary personal neck air-conditioner equipped with built-in semiconductor technology for precise body temperature regulation.

TORRAS is driven by a profound aspiration to assist a wider audience through continuous innovation. Beyond the realm of the Olympics, they have effectively lent a helping hand to various groups in many circumstances, encompassing blue-collar workers and even players from the Dallas Mavericks. The overarching goal of TORRAS is to master personal temperature management. They have already introduced a range of products with distinct usage durations, suitable for different scenarios. This includes COOLiFY Air and COOLiFY Cyber, along with their waist fans.

Moreover, TORRAS is not only the creator and leader in personal air conditioners, but also has many innovations in the field of mobile phone accessories, such as stand cases. With the upcoming release of the iPhone 16 series this year, it is worth looking forward to what new surprises TORRAS will bring us.

Furthermore, TORRAS is an international and youthful team led by female management. With offices positioned in multiple locations worldwide, their team is composed of individuals hailing from diverse cultural and educational backgrounds. On this occasion, Ashley Hu represented TORRAS, presenting the brand’s image of innovation, youthfulness, inquisitiveness, and vitality to global users and underlining the brand’s steadfast mission.

Currently, TORRAS encompasses the domains of personal temperature management and personal mobile technology. In this fiercely competitive market, TORRAS explicitly mentioned that they warmly welcome more industry peers to join the innovative race and collectively strive to shatter the industry’s ceiling.

Chinese brands are moving towards internationalization. Simultaneously, they are showcasing to the world a fresh and youthful force, much like the exemplary TORRAS. It is firmly believed that an escalating number of Chinese brands will grace the global stage, such as the Olympics, and ascend to new heights of being “faster, higher, stronger”.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a brand mission of “Shatter the Ordinary.” They now have obtained more than 1,300 patents thus far, with 60 of its products winning prestigious international design awards. For more information, please contact Ashley Hu, the PR manager from TORRAS.

