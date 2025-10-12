Sunday, October 12, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelTourist hot spot shaken after human foot washes ashore; police launch investigation:...
Travel

Tourist hot spot shaken after human foot washes ashore; police launch investigation: reports

admin
By admin
0
9

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A beachgoer in Ibiza made a grisly discovery Friday morning when a human foot washed ashore on one of the island’s busiest beaches, Playa d’en Bossa.

Local outlet Diario de Ibiza reported that the remains appeared among storm debris and were spotted by an unidentified man walking along the shore. The witness immediately alerted authorities, and by around 8 a.m. local time, several Spanish National Police patrol units had arrived at the scene.

Images published by The Sun show police officers and investigators in high-visibility vests inspecting the area as onlookers gathered nearby. Authorities closed off part of the beach to collect evidence and prevent contamination of the site.

The man who made the discovery reportedly secured the foot with a stick to keep it from being swept back into the water, according to Diario de Ibiza. 

BURNING MAN HOMICIDE ROCKS FESTIVAL AS POLICE ASK FOR PUBLIC’S HELP AFTER MAN FOUND IN ‘POOL OF BLOOD’

Ibiza beach

Tourists enjoy a sunny day at Cala Tarida beach near Sant Josep de Sa Talaia on the Balearic Islands of Ibiza on Aug. 24, 2021. (Getty Images)

Some witnesses were staying at the nearby Hotel Vibra Algarb, a beachfront four-star property, while others were passing by on their way to a local gym, outlets including Metro UK and The Sun reported.

“The incident has caused great commotion among residents and tourists who were walking along the beach at the time,” one local source told Diario de Ibiza.

Beachside hotel in Ibiza, Spain

Clients sunbathe in the pool of the Santos hotel on the Playa D´en Bossa beach on July 28, 2020, in Ibiza, Spain. (Andres Iglesias/Getty Images)

Police have not yet determined where the limb came from. 

Officials told Metro UK they are “not ruling out any hypotheses and are continuing to work to clarify the facts.” No additional details have been released.

OVERDOSING TOURISTS IN VACATION HOT SPOT ARE STRAINING LOCAL HEALTH SYSTEM

Boats near Ibiza

Boats lay anchored at Cala d’Hort beach on the island of Ibiza on Aug. 11, 2017, near Sant Josep, Spain. Ibiza is a popular tourist destination.  (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The discovery came just three days after a separate incident in which a decomposed body was found floating roughly two miles off the coast near Talamanca Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 7, according to Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES FROM FOX NEWS LIFESTYLE

Maritime authorities recovered the remains and brought them to the port of Ibiza.

Investigators have not confirmed any connection between the two findings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Spanish National Police for comment. 

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.

Source

Previous article
Where Light Meets Shadow, Beauty Unveiled- Review of the 2nd Golden Panda Awards
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024