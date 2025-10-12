Where Light Meets Shadow, Beauty Unveiled- Review of the 2nd Golden Panda Awards

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the golden September, in the homeland of pandas, the feast of light and shadow commenced once again, as the cultural rendezvous arrived as scheduled.

On September 12th and 13th, the 2nd Golden Panda Awards were grandly held in Chengdu. Organized by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the People’s Government of Sichuan Province, and permanently hosted in Sichuan, the Golden Panda Awards consistently uphold the purpose of “promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.” They are dedicated to fostering mutual learning among civilizations and promoting the common values of all humanity by selecting outstanding global film and television productions and organizing cultural exchange activities.

The awards cover four major categories: film, TV drama, documentary, and animation. Their professionalism, authority, international reach, and innovation have garnered widespread participation and attention from global film institutions and creators. The diverse and rich events of this year’s Golden Panda Awards facilitated dialogue and integration among human civilizations. The 27 awards presented demonstrated exceptionally high artistic standards, humanistic value, and innovative breakthroughs.

Under the theme “Where Light Meets Shadow, Beauty Unveiled”, the 2nd Golden Panda Awards, leveraging the universal language of film and television, actively participated in shaping the new global landscape of arts. With an open and inclusive stance, it conveyed the cultural confidence of a thriving Chinese modernization, allowing different civilizations to illuminate each other through dialogue.

