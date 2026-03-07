UGREEN Appoints Iqbaal Ramadhan as Brand Ambassador, Inspiring Indonesia to “Activate Your Beat”

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — UGREEN, a leading global consumer electronics brand, officially announces Indonesian actor and musician Iqbaal Ramadhan as its Brand Ambassador for Indonesia. The partnership connects UGREEN’s vision of empowering people through technology with Iqbaal’s creative energy that flows between music, film, and art.

UGREEN X Iqbaal Ramadhan: Activate Your Beat!

For UGREEN, "Activate Your Beat" is more than a message — it is the expression of a brand philosophy: to create technology that keeps life in motion. The company’s expansion across product categories and innovations has always aimed to inspire users to unleash their creativity and live with confidence.

"I always carry something that shows personality," said Iqbaal with a grin. "For example, my T6 Magic Wireless Earbuds — they can actually express themselves on their little screen. It’s fun, creative, and personal, which is exactly how I see UGREEN as a brand. If I had to describe UGREEN in three words, they would be active, thoughtful, and creative. That’s what ‘Activate Your Beat’ means to me — finding your rhythm and letting technology keep it alive."

Through this collaboration, UGREEN highlights how technology can serve as a creative companion rather than just a tool. The MagFlow Series Power Bank and Wireless Charger keep Iqbaal powered throughout his hectic schedule, while the T6 Magic Wireless Earbuds immerse him in music whether he’s creating or relaxing between takes. The NAS DXP4800 Plus Smart Storage System safely houses his recordings and video files, ensuring that inspiration is always within reach. Together, they represent a seamless ecosystem designed to keep users’ creativity flowing — no matter where life takes them.

UGREEN continues to expand in Indonesia, focusing on smarter and more human-centered technology — empowering users to stay powered, inspired, and in rhythm. Because in every beat, there is potential waiting to be activated.

To learn more about UGREEN’s products and the "Activate Your Beat" campaign, visit here.

About UGREEN

