VINEXPO ASIA 2026: THE PRESS KIT IS NOW AVAILABLE (VOL. 2)

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vinexposium is giving its 2026 Hong Kong event a whole new dimension. Vinexpo Asia is growing, restructuring and evolving to align with new consumption trends. Three spaces – Vinexpo Asia, Be Spirits and Be No – will be hosted under the same roof to embrace the ever-expanding range of alcoholic and no-alcohol drinks.



Press Kit Vinexpo Asia 2026

In this volume, you will find all the essential information about this edition:

Key figures and event highlights.

Major 2026 trends shaping the W&S industry in Asia.

Markets overview.

Practical information to attend and cover the show.

ACCESS THE PRESS KIT HERE

For more information, visit the Vinexpo Asia, Be Spirits and Be No websites

View photos from the previous edition in Hong Kong here

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