Visit Mississippi and experience a trip filled with history, beauty, fun

If you are traveling to Mississippi, there is no shortage of activities to take part in during your travels.

Mississippi is filled with ravishing natural beauty and museums where you can take a deeper dive into history.

In Mississippi, there is something for everyone, from scenic hikes to testing your luck at the blackjack table at one of the state’s numerous casinos.

Use this guide as inspiration for stops to make during your trip to Mississippi.

Mississippi is home to many different museums throughout the state.

One popular one to visit is the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale.

The Delta Blues Museum is the state’s oldest music museum, according to its website. The museum is filled with exhibits that explore the history of blues music. Check the museum’s website to see the exhibits that will be running during your visit.

Another museum located in Mississippi is the GRAMMY Museum. This museum can be found in Cleveland. The 28,000-square-foot museum has more than 24 exhibits that cover different music genres, from rock to hip-hop to country, according to its website.

Mississippi has many different luxurious casinos throughout the state where you can play slot machines and table games.

One of the most popular to visit is Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi. In addition to the games you can play, there are also many dining opportunities and a hotel on-site if you want to stay at the casino.

There is live entertainment at the casino, too, so be sure to check in and see who will be playing prior to your visit.

Biloxi Beach is a popular tourist attraction in Mississippi.

You can take a walk in the sand along the beach after visiting Beau Rivage Casino.

While at the beach, you can also enjoy many of the main fishing spots and grab a bite at one of the delicious seafood restaurants by the beach.

For great views of the beach 24 hours a day, stay at one of the many beachside hotels with quick access to the sandy shore.

Vicksburg National Military Park is full of Civil War history. The Vicksburg campaign was a success for the Union Army, according to History.com, and one of the longest campaigns of the Civil War.

The Vicksburg Campaign began in 1862 and continued until July 4, 1863, with the Confederate surrender, according to the National Parks Service.

Today, you can visit Vicksburg National Military Park and see the 1,325 historic monuments and markers that fill the location, according to NationalParks.org.

You can also find a restored Union gunboat, the USS Cairo, here and the Vicksburg National Cemetery.

Not far from Port Gibson is Windsor Ruins.

This location is where the Windsor plantation once stood but was destroyed by a fire in 1890, according to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Today, there are 23 columns left standing.

You may recognize the ruins from the movies they have been featured in: “Raintree County” and “Ghost of Mississippi.”

Guests can visit the ruins during operating hours at no cost.

Longwood is a mansion in Natchez.

The mansion is unique in its octagonal shape and an attraction that many tourists make time to see while they are visiting the state.

Guests can take a tour of Longwood seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Visit Natchez website.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a 444-mile scenic road that runs through three different U.S. states: Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

There are many places to hike or bike along the trail.

If you enjoy camping, there are numerous places to pitch a tent on the trail after a long day of hiking or driving.

The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport is a great destination for kids and adults alike.

This aquarium provides hours of family fun with so much to see during your visit.

This aquarium features an alligator habitat, Atlantic bottlenose dolphins, a freshwater river and a touch pool for guests to get up-close to horseshoe crabs, baby sharks and more.

For an additional cost, guests can also book special encounters with dolphins, penguins and others.

Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo on Jan. 8, 1935.

If you are a fan of the King of Rock and Roll, stop at the two-room house where Presley was born.

When the house was originally built by his father, $180 was used to put together the home, according to Visit Mississippi.

The house is now part of the 15-acre Elvis Presley Park.

Here you can also find the “Elvis at 13” statue, a popular photo stop on the property, and Presley’s childhood church.

