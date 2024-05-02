Vivo Surgical Announces Leading Gastrointestinal Endoscopists on Clinical Advisory Board for Novel Endoscopic Robot

Inaugural international clinical advisory board to provide strategic guidance towards development of the company’s ERES™ endoscopic robot

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vivo Surgical Private Limited, a privately-held surgical technology company pioneering a flexible endoscopic robot for advanced endoscopic resections, is excited to unveil its inaugural International Clinical Advisory Board. Comprising distinguished Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the field of therapeutic gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy, the board is poised to provide strategic guidance and expertise to Vivo Surgical as it continues to drive advancements in minimally invasive surgical robotic technology.



The inaugural members of the International Clinical Advisory Board are:

Dr (Prof) Yutaka Saito, MD PhD

Dr Saito is internationally recognized for his expertise in the fields of colonoscopy, advanced endoscopic imaging and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). At present, he is Director of the Endoscopy Center at the National Cancer Center Hospital (Tokyo, Japan), serving also as Chief of its Endoscopy Division. Dr Saito holds fellowships in several prominent gastroenterological societies, such as the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (FASGE) and Japanese Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Society (FJGES), and was honoured with the UAB Basil Hirschowitz Master Endoscopist Award for his global contributions to the advancement of endoscopy.

Dr (Prof) Pinghong Zhou, MD

Dr Zhou holds esteemed positions at Zhongshan Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, serving as Professor of Surgery and Director of its Endoscopy Centre. He plays pivotal roles in shaping the landscape of digestive endoscopy, serving as Vice Chairman of the Digestive Endoscopy Society within the Chinese Medical Association and is the incoming Chair of the Shanghai Medical Association of Digestive Endoscopy. Dr Zhou is internationally recognized for his expertise in therapeutic endoscopy, endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) and per-oral endoscopic myotomy (POEM), and is a Fellow of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (FASGE).

Dr (Prof) Christopher Khor, MBBS FRCP FAMS

Dr Khor is a prominent figure in gastroenterology, holding such positions as Senior Consultant at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Clinical Associate Professor at Duke-NUS Medical School (Singapore). With leadership roles at SGH, he is recognized for his expertise in therapeutic gastrointestinal endoscopy, colonoscopy and endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD). Besides being a Fellow of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (FASGE), Dr Khor is also actively involved in other professional societies, serving as President of the GI-Taskforce Asia Pacific and previously as President of the Gastroenterological Society of Singapore, contributing significantly to the field’s advancement both locally and internationally.

“We are thrilled to welcome such esteemed experts to our inaugural International Clinical Advisory Board,” said Dr Kevin Koh, Vivo Surgical’s Founder & CEO. “Their collective knowledge and insights will be invaluable as we develop our ground-breaking ERES™ endoscopic robot, which will elevate the capabilities of all existing endoscope systems as well as augment the surgical skills of endoscopists. Our aim is to effectively democratise the practice of advanced endoscopic resections, especially in the gastrointestinal space, bringing the benefits and superior clinical outcomes of such procedures to many more patients in the future.”

For more information about Vivo Surgical and its International Clinical Advisory Board, please visit our website at www.vivo-surgical.com or email us at media@vivo-surgical.com.

