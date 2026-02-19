vivo V70 Goes Global with a New Sleek Look, more powerful ZEISS Imaging and a Smarter OriginOS

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — vivo today announced the global launch of vivo V70. Featuring a powerful 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, a dedicated AI Stage Mode, 4K 60 fps Video, and AI-powered post-editing tools, V70 is the perfect companion for stage performance and travel. Boasting a new, stylish look, it features a refined, Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame, a 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED Display with ultrasonic fingerprint security, top-notch durability, and a long-lasting 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery with 90W FlashCharge[1]. Powered by the brand-new OriginOS 6, it delivers enhanced performance and privacy control.



vivo V70, co-engineered with ZEISS, brings portrait photography to the next level.

"The V70 offers a better user experience with a better look, better photography, and better overall performance," said Xun Qin, vivo’s General Manager of Overseas Products. "With its refined, durable design, the smoother, smarter OriginOS, and pro-grade camera upgrades, V70 is a stylish device that is reliable in any scenario."

Bringing the Stage Closer with Pro-grade Telephoto Camera, Co-engineered with ZEISS

Equipped with an even more powerful imaging system co‑engineered with ZEISS, V70 is ready to capture every moment in stunning quality. The 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera features a pro-grade 1/1.95‑inch ultra-sensing sensor and OIS for sharper low-light shots, while its advanced periscope design enables higher zoom levels without adding bulk. The rear setup is completed by a 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera with a 1/1.56" flagship sensor and an 8 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, offering additional versatility. The front camera is a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with autofocus, delivering sharp results whether users are taking solo selfies or group photos with friends.[2]



AI Stage Mode, vivo V70 captures crisp, close-up shots of performers on stage.

V70 introduces a brand-new AI Stage Mode tuned for stage photography. The powerful 50 MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera and AI Stage Mode, enhanced by AI Image Enhancement Algorithm and AI Style Portrait Technology, work together to achieve 10x zoom for crisp stage photos. ZEISS Multifocal Portrait helps users capture the emotion of the moment even better, with options like the 85 mm Portrait with ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh with creamy flares, and the 100 mm Close-Up Portrait for ZEISS Planar Style Bokeh with classic effects.

For the first time in the V series, V70 brings 4K 60 fps Video for cinematic, silky-smooth footage and top-tier video capabilities. V70 also introduces AI Audio Noise Eraser, which offers an additional level of creative control in post-editing by detecting different sound types and selectively removing unwanted sounds from the recordings.



An image enhanced using AI Magic Weather, with composition correction, passersby removal, and AI-powered weather enhancement.

V70 elevates creativity even further with AI-powered tools[3] that simplify tuning and post-editing right on the device, perfect for travel photography. Features like AI Magic Weather can transform cloudy skies into sun glow, remove passersby, and correct tilted shots. Users can also explore AI Magic Landscape, freely switching among diverse geographical themes to create stunning travel portraits that highlight both the subject and the surrounding scenery. AI Retouch offers advanced one-tap fixes, including AI Erase, AI Magic Move, AI Image Expander, and AI Color Adjustment.

Strength Meets Premium Design for a Stylish New Look

V70 embraces a new aesthetic with a premium, Aerospace‑Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame, near‑perfect rounded corners and ultra‑thin‑bezel flat display for a sleek silhouette; on the back, a low‑profile Flagship Metallic Camera Module maintains a smooth, clean, and understated look.



vivo V70 combines strength and premium design for a stylish new look.

On the front, ultra‑thin bezels of only 1.25 mm frame the 6.59‑inch[4] 1.5K Ultra Clear OLED Display that runs at 120 Hz with 459 PPI for ultra-clear, realistic and smooth visuals. In combination with the new OriginOS Flip Cards, that relies on the gyroscope to change the lock screen wallpaper when tilted, the display offers another way for users to showcase their individuality. Underneath, a 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0[5] is added for quicker and more secure unlocking, even with wet fingers.

The back panel is designed to be fingerprint- and scratch-resistant using etched AG glass. V70 introduces a beautiful new Golden Hour colorway with a Sunset Glow Design[6]. It is crafted using specialized chemical etching process to form micron-scale texture on the glass, resulting in flowing highlights that appear and fade across the surface for a unique, playful look. V70 also comes in Alpine Gray, Sandalwood Brown, Canary Yellow and Authentic Black[7].

V70 is built to last with IP68 and IP69[8] Top-Rated Dust and Water Resistance, and 10-Facet Drop Resistance, withstanding accidental drops from up to 1.8m.

Smarter and More Intuitive OriginOS, Built with Security in Mind

V70 is powered by vivo’s latest OriginOS 6, bringing smarter performance through deep AI–OS integration to boost everyday productivity, while its enhanced security gives users full control over their privacy. With a fully rebuilt infrastructure and Origin Smooth Engine, the system looks, feels and stays smooth, while multi‑scenario connectivity allows effortless sharing and collaboration across devices and apps.

OriginOS 6 introduces Origin Island, a dynamic capsule at the top of the screen that surfaces information relevant in the moment to boost convenience. It also speeds up common tasks with added features like Copy & Go and Drag & Go and Suggestion Island that recognize context and intent.

OriginOS 6 also supports other AI-powered productivity tools[9] for work, study, and daily tasks. With AI Search[10], users can simply use natural language search to instantly reach the documents, notes or settings they want to access. AI Creation accelerates writing tasks, and for meetings, AI Captions offers real‑time transcription, translation, as well as one‑tap summaries. Additionally, Gemini Assistant with Google[11] provides personalized, real-time assistance via natural chat.

Convenience continues with seamless cross-device sharing options, such as One‑Tap Transfer[12] between vivo phones, or between vivo phones and supported iPhone models. The new vivo Office Kit offers streamlined cross-device file transfer and task handoff, enabling easy data transfer and file sharing between phone and computer for a smoother cross-device workflow.

Designed with security and longevity in mind, OriginOS 6 is backed by four generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates[13], as well as security certifications from leading global authorities. Privacy is further enhanced through Private Space, a fully isolated, personal environment for storing important or confidential information and apps.

Smooth Performance, Reliable in Every Situation

V70 delivers strong performance for gaming, smooth photo and video editing, and seamless multitasking. It uses LPDDR5X high-performance memory and UFS 4.1 storage for faster app launches and file access, and a 4200 mm² ultra‑large vapor chamber, the largest ever in the V Series, for intelligent thermal management that keeps performance steady.

A large 6500 mAh BlueVolt Battery[14] ensures reliable all‑day power, even in extreme hot or cold weather, and 90W FlashCharge charger adds hours of use in just a few minutes.

Reliability is also extended to network connectivity with Dual‑Bridge Signal Concurrency and targeted network optimizations for congested environments. The innovative antenna design improves wall penetration and in-game signal stability.

Availability

Starting today, V70 will be gradually rolled out across Southeast Asia, Middle East, Europe, and other markets. Availability, pricing, and specifications may vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences. For more information, please visit vivo.com.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

[1] 90W FlashCharge means vivo’s standard charger supports up to 90W of charging. Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as the scene changes and subject to actual usage. [2] Pixel value may vary under different camera modes and is subject to actual usage. After accounting for distortion, the field of view is 90° for the front camera, 84° for the rear main camera, 33° for the rear periscope camera, and 106° for the rear wide-angle camera. [3] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [4] Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.59 inches in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller. [5] Using a regular third-party tempered glass protective film may interfere with ultrasonic fingerprint recognition. For optimal performance, use the original film provided by the manufacturer. [6] Sunset Glow Design is only available on the Golden Hour edition. [7] Availability of product colors may vary by region. [8] This product has been tested under controlled laboratory conditions and is rated as IP68 and IP69 under IEC standard 60529–2013. IP68 water resistance test conditions: Submerged in static fresh water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device of less than 5°C. IP69 water resistance test conditions: A rotation speed of (5±1) rpm, nozzle angles of 0°, 30°, 60°, and 90°, a flow rate of (15±1) L/min, a water temperature of (80±5)°C, a test time of 30s/position, and the phone placed in a vertical position with the USB port facing down. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanently effective and may lessen over time due to daily wear and tear. Do not expose to seawater or other liquids like beverages. Do not immerse the phone in water during daily use. Do not charge the phone in a damp state; clean it and dry it quickly if it gets wet. Damage due to liquid ingress is not covered by warranty. [9] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [10] Available only in Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia [11] The availability of AI features may vary depending on the apps, device settings, country, region and language, etc. Please refer to the actual use. [12] For more details on the usage, please visit our official website. [13] In Europe, 5 generations of OS version updates and 5 years of security patches are provided. The operating system version refers to the major version of the system. System updates and maintenance cover major and minor version updates and security patches. In non-European regions, the six-year period is calculated from the product launch date in the country/region where the product is purchased. In Europe, the five-year period is calculated from the date the product ceases to be sold in the EU market. [14] The typical battery capacity is 6500 mAh, and the rated battery capacity is 6320 mAh.

