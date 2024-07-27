Walmart’s weekend sale is a summer spectacular: Save on Shark, Ninja, TCL and more

Don’t look now, but Mick Jagger just turned 81 (July 26). We mention that for Absolutely No Reason. Anywho: Walmart’s weekend sales are truly hot stuff. We’ll start you up with an Emeril Lagasse smokeless indoor grill at over $100 off. Can’t get no satisfaction from your tired old vacuum? This could be the last time you see this cordless Inse number for just $70. Maybe you’d like to pick up a lovely mother’s little helper for your favorite lady: try this 16-piece Pioneer Woman cookware set for just $35. And though you can’t always get what you want, you can score a $300-plus markdown on a 43-inch 4K TCL television. Really, wild horses couldn’t drag us away from these deals! In any event: Yes, time is on your side right now, but don’t hesitate to snap these up. If you’d waited too long and lost out, we’d be … shattered.
Walmart deals: 70% off or more
Leave fussy cables in the dust (as it were) with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains … well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. It’ll also run for up to 40 minutes continuously on a single charge.
Each one of these solar lights is equipped with sensors that’ll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can’t see a thing. Plus, they’ll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There’s no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long.
Now, we haven’t actually seen this set go up to its $80 original price, but still: a mere $10 for some outdoor lights? That’s a bright, shiny deal!
This set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin’. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood block.
Your a.m. beauty routine is about to get a whole lot easier! This all-in-one device has multiple attachments suited for a variety of uses, from straightening to curling. Plus, it styles and dries hair at the same time, helping to make getting ready in the morning an easier, speedier process.
Walmart deals: 50% off or more
This countertop multitasker from the celebrity chef doubles as an electric indoor grill and air fryer oven, with 6-in-1 capabilities including baking, roasting, toasting, dehydrating and more. Most importantly, you can enjoy the goodness of grilling taste without all of the smoke that comes with an outdoor grill — the unit’s Smoke Extracting System removes virtually all the smoke from the scene, keeping it out of your kitchen and your airways. In addition to the Power Grill itself, you’ll also get a griddle pan, crisper basket and more.
This smart set features QLED Quantum Dot Technology and 4K quality, so you can enjoy every teeny-tiny pixel in perfect definition, along with enhanced contrast and accurate colors. Google TV is included to make streaming your favorite movies, shows and more a breeze, and gamers will especially enjoy the Auto Game Mode for lowest possible input lag and latency, which means tip-top performance.
It goes without saying that bringing a charcoal grill into your home is unsafe. But this no-smoke, electric substitute is proven to be safe, and proven to give any meat or veggie that charred, perfectly grilled taste. The titanium and ceramic nonstick cooktop distributes heat evenly for a delicious sear, and it even includes a fan to extract smoke so you can breathe easy.
It’s always good to kick back with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie-night action — and this projector is the perfect way to take the show to the next level. The 1080p resolution and sharp color contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and you can easily mirror your devices with a fast and stable 5G Wi-Fi connection. Plus, the $63 price tag simply cannot be beat.
Walmart deals: $25 and under
Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose among sound quality, comfort and price. We’ve found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $22, drastically discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback; plus, they’re available in black, white, purple, pink and blue.
We love the neutral colors of this eye-catching knife set, which includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, as well as blade guards for safe and easy storage. A ceramic coating gives you non-stick cutting and optimal food safety.
Flowy and lounge-worthy, these footloose faves are ideal for providing coverage while also adding some airiness for the summer heat. Pair them with a tee or tank to laze around the house, or a fitted blouse and sleek sandals to wear to the office.
Whether you want something to take out to the hot tub, by the pool or to listen to in the shower, this Bluetooth speaker packs quite the water-resistant punch. You can even connect two of these speakers together to create a stereo effect. With a range of up to 50 feet, you shouldn’t struggle to maintain a Bluetooth connection wherever you’re configuring your entertainment setup.
A note: This diminutive speaker is splash, rain, and spray resistant, but shouldn’t be fully submerged — so no dunking!
Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon
Looking for a good, portable spot cleaner? Look no further. The compact yet mighty stain and odor eliminator relies on a two-formula system with powerful suction and a range of bristle, pet and crevice tools to target and remove stains and smells from carpets and upholsteries with force. It weighs under 9 pounds and has a handle for easy carrying, making it a great choice for those who live in cozier spaces.
Even those of us who love cooking are sometimes just not in the mood to chop vegetables — and others absolutely detest it. With this, though, what used to take an eternity now takes seconds. Simply place your vegetable of choice over one of the dice blades fitted to the chopper (it comes with one large and one small), press the lever down and bam: You’ll have perfectly cubed produce that falls right into the attached storage container, keeping messes off your counter. In addition to a dicing blade, the Fullstar comes with spiral and ribbon blades (zoodles, anyone?), and there’s a finger guard to help protect against painful nicks and cuts.
For a hardworking upright vacuum on a budget, Eureka’s Airspeed is the one to beat, boasting many of the same features as the PowerSpeed in a lighter (and dare we say svelter?) frame that’s just 7.7 pounds. At nearly $50 off now, the price is pretty lightweight too!
What sets the Thirsti apart from a manual model like the SodaStream? It’s electrically powered — just choose your preferred settings and let ‘er rip. This machine also lets you customize the amount of bubbles in your drink (if you want any at all), as well as the flavor. Simply add water to the canister, select the size of your cup and you’ll be on your way (there are four options to choose from). If you’re used to buying single-use water and soda bottles on the regular, you’ll cut way down on plastic after switching to this, which is better for your wallet and the planet. That’s what we call a win-win!
Walmart deals: Only at Walmart
This dozen-piece set, from Drew Barrymore’s Walmart-favorite Beautiful line, has just about anything you’d need to whip up… well, anything you can dream up! It includes an eight-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, a three-quart sauté pan, a two-quart saucepan, and a five-quart Dutch oven, plus four cookware protectors for stacking pots and pans without any nicks, scratches or chips. The cookware also comes in a variety of colors sure to match almost any kitchen, including White Icing, Lavender, Rose pink and more.
This pretty stoneware set, inspired by the kitchen of the Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond, contains all the pieces necessary to bake almost anything you can imagine. It comes with four measuring spoons, four measuring scoops, a four-cup measuring cup, two “spoonulas” and a large ceramic baker dish, all decorated with fresh floral patters and eye-catching scalloped edges. Even better, every stoneware piece is both dishwasher and microwave safe.
If you’re looking for both comfort and performance for your footwear, look no further than these lightweight kicks from Avia. They’re crafted with a breathable knit, made to keep your feet fresh and comfy, with an additional memory foam insole and EVA midsole to cushion you perfectly every step of the way. A durable TPR outsole provides added traction, so you’ll be supported whether you’re taking your daily walk or just running some errands around town.
If you’re looking to transition from the stovetop to the tabletop with ease, it’s time to go Dutch. Dutch oven, that is — and this sleek number from Beautiful is just the thing to get you cooking and serving with ease. The enamel coating prevents sticking, and it’s even oven-safe up to 500°F … and seriously, what are you cooking that would require more??
