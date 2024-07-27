Walmart’s weekend sale is a summer spectacular: Save on Shark, Ninja, TCL and more

Each one of these solar lights is equipped with sensors that’ll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can’t see a thing. Plus, they’ll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There’s no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long.

Now, we haven’t actually seen this set go up to its $80 original price, but still: a mere $10 for some outdoor lights? That’s a bright, shiny deal!