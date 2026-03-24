SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global social entertainment platform WePlay operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., recently received strong recognition from App Store Today for its Lunar New Year campaign launched across Southeast Asia in February. The themed event was not only selected for the App Store Today Lunar New Year feature, but was also included in the broader App Store Today Collection, making it one of the most highlighted social entertainment experiences during the festive season in the region.



WePlay’s Southeast Asia Lunar New Year Campaign Featured in App Store Today and Today Collection

Dual Recognition from App Store Today

App Store Today is one of the most influential editorial content sections within the Apple ecosystem, known for its curated selections and high editorial standards. Being featured both in the Today thematic section and the Today Collection indicates that WePlay’s campaign stood out not only in terms of product design and interactive experience, but also in its creative approach to festive storytelling and localized content operations.

Looking ahead, WePlay plans to continue developing culturally relevant themed events tailored to different regional markets. By combining gaming, voice interaction, and community-driven content, the platform aims to build a global social entertainment ecosystem where "games serve as the medium, social interaction as the core, and content as the driving force," delivering memorable experiences for young users worldwide.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay is dedicated to connecting global youth through voice communication and interactive entertainment. The platform combines gaming, voice rooms, party interaction features, and more, providing users with low-barrier, highly interactive social experiences.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

WePlay Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

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