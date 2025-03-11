What’s the best snack? 18 dietitian-approved ideas to help you decide what to eat.

You look at the clock and your next meal is still hours away. The problem? You have absolutely no idea what to snack on and the possibilities are endless. You want something that tastes good, leaves you feeling satisfied and boosts your energy levels. In order to hit that trifecta, you should nosh on something that, according to dietitian Lisa Moskovitz, balances fiber, protein and anti-inflammatory fat. But that’s not all to consider.

You also want to make sure whatever you pick aligns with your specific nutrition goals. Maybe you’re on a GLP-1 medication for weight loss and are looking to eat more protein to maintain muscle mass or are trying to boost your fiber intake to manage your cholesterol, for example. And let’s be real, sometimes you’re just in the mood for something specific — whether it’s a cool treat to beat the heat or something crunchy to help stave off your Cheetos craving.

Snacking shouldn’t be that hard. We’re here to make it easier with a snacking menu that was put together with the help of experts, featuring a variety of categories to help you find exactly what you’re craving and is good for you too.

…packed with protein

Cottage cheese dip: “Cottage cheese can easily be transformed into a protein-packed ranch dip by blending half a cup of cottage cheese with some ranch seasoning,” says dietitian Amy Davis. She recommends serving it with high-protein chips — Quest makes them in flavors like cheddar and ranch, for example — for “up to 30 g protein per serving.”

Tuna egg salad on crackers: Try canned tuna mixed with hummus or mayo on a whole wheat cracker, topped with a sliced hard-boiled egg. This combo delivers high-quality protein from both the tuna and the egg, says Moskovitz, along with omega-3s to fight inflammation and key nutrients like iron, B vitamins and vitamin D.

Greek yogurt smoothie: Blend Greek yogurt with a scoop of protein powder, frozen berries of your choice and half a banana. “Smoothies can be a great option for muscle growth because you pack a lot of nutrients in a small, easy-to-consume package,” says Moskovitz. “Protein powder is a concentrated source of amino acids, and Greek yogurt offers additional protein along with probiotics, calcium and vitamin D.”

…quick and crunchy

Trail mix: Trail mix that includes dried fruit, nuts, seeds and chocolate chips provides a satisfying crunch as well as a blend of macronutrients. You can purchase it premade or make it yourself.

Ants on a log: This kid-friendly treat involves slathering peanut butter (or almond butter or sunflower butter) on a slice of celery, then topping it with raisins. It isn’t just for the Spider-Man lunch box crowd, though: This snack gives you a good mix of healthy fats, fiber and protein to keep you satisfied and energized throughout the day. Plus, thanks to the celery stick, there are no sticky fingers.

Hummus and veggies: This snack is “a great source of vitamins and nutrients,” Anika Christ, dietitian and senior director at Life Time, tells Yahoo Life. “Slice up carrots, celery, jicama or bell peppers for crunchy grab-and-go dippers.” While you can buy hummus at the store, it’s also easy to whip up at home: Blend chickpeas, tahini and flavor additions (like roasted garlic) in a food processor for a snack that boasts fiber, protein and healthy fats.

…sweet but not too sugary

Cookie dough: This no-bake cookie dough recipe, created by dietitian Christ, delivers a touch of sweetness without the sugar overload, plus a boost of protein for sustained energy. In a large bowl, mix half a cup oat flour, 2 scoops vanilla protein powder, one-fourth cup maple syrup, 1 tablespoon melted butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and a pinch of sea salt until a dough forms. Fold in mini dark chocolate chips, then chill in the freezer for 15 minutes. Voilà!

Snackable dates: Dates are basically nature’s candy bars — except thanks to their high fiber content, which slows the absorption of their natural sugars, they won’t leave you searching the cabinets for another, more filling snack within the hour. Plus, they contain potassium, says Davis, which helps support muscle function and hydration. While you can enjoy dates on their own, you can also slather them with nut or seed butter and a sprinkling of sea salt, says Moskovitz. Want something extra sweet? You can dip your nut-butter-filled dates in dark chocolate. (Take that, Snickers!)

Chocolate-covered fruit: Fruit has fiber and micronutrients like vitamin C — and adding some chocolate to it makes it taste decadent. Dip fruits like banana, pineapple and strawberry into melted chocolate for an easy, quick snack. (Dark chocolate will give you the biggest antioxidant punch — ideally, go for the highest percentage of cocoa you like.) Tossing some pepitas, sunflower seeds or nuts on top will give you a boost of healthy fats and protein. You can also purchase the premade version like Tru Fru, which comes in frozen, dried and freeze-dried varieties.

…cold and refreshing

Frozen grapes: They’re juicy, refreshing and great to grab on the go. You can make these more filling (and prevent a blood sugar crash) by eating them alongside almonds or another nut.

Greek yogurt bars: Remember those chocolate-covered bars you would get from the ice-cream truck? Frozen Greek yogurt bars like Yasso are basically the grown-up version. They provide a little bit of protein but have the same texture and sweetness as ice-cream bars.

Acai bowl: Want to feel like you’re in Hawaii when you’re actually answering emails over lunch? Make one of these bowls and chill out. Blend frozen acai packs with a splash of almond milk and banana, then top it with granola, coconut flakes and berries for a smoothie bowl that’s full of antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats and vitamins.

…that’s all about the greens

Kale chips: This crispy snack boosts your veggie intake while satisfying snack cravings, says Christ. Preheat the oven to 300°F, then combine fresh kale leaves, olive oil and your favorite seasonings — like garlic powder, smoked paprika or lemon zest — in a bowl, massaging the oil and spices evenly into the leaves. Spread them out in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes or until crisp.

Zucchini pizza: Slice up zucchini and bake with a little tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese for an easy, veggie-powered take on pizza, says Moskovitz. This frozen pizza update can help you meet your fiber goals and provides micronutrients from its veggie content.

Super greens smoothie: Christ recommends blending spinach, kale, zucchini, avocado, banana and almond milk with vanilla protein powder or Greek yogurt for a smooth, satisfying drink. The combination of greens provides vitamins and fiber, while avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats.

…you can grab and go

Hard-boiled egg and baby carrots: It’s easy. It’s practical. It’s nutritious. Eggs provide protein and healthy fats, and carrot sticks have fiber and vitamin A. You can also swap out carrots for other crudités, like celery.

String cheese and cherry tomatoes: It’s not quite pizza, but it’s the next best thing. String cheese delivers protein and calcium, while cherry tomatoes add vitamin C.

Almond butter and banana: Grab a prepackaged almond butter pack (like the kind from Justin’s) and a banana for a quick dose of healthy fats, protein and potassium. No judgment if you squeeze some in your mouth before biting into the banana while commuting.

