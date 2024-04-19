Why Select Polished Concrete Floors?

Polished concrete is a hard wearing floor. It’s easy to maintain, easy to clean, and it’s stylish. That’s why so many interior designers, architects as well as home and business owners choose polished concrete flooring for their residential, commercial, or industrial projects.

It’s resistant to industrial chemicals, oils, food stains, greases, and fatty materials, so it’s very easy to clean. Thanks also to its reflective quality, it bounces light around a room, making the ambience appear lighter and brighter.

Specialist contractors mechanically grind the floor, polish and seal the concrete, or add a range of gloss finishes if that is desired. They can suggest the most cost-effective finish for the purpose of the project.

BENEFITS OF POLISHED CONCRETE FLOORS

Our research found a large number of benefits of concrete floors including these:

By utilising the concrete floor slab as your finished floor, the environmental costs associated with the manufacture of other floor coverings, adhesives and all installation materials are eliminated. An eco-friendly solution that a lot of property owners are looking for to meet ‘green building’ ratings.

The random variety of stones in the polished concrete makes each floor unique and very low maintenance.

Polished floors are easy to clean and when finished look great. The floor’s sealer repels spillages & stains and easily cleaned up.

These floors do not harbour dust mites as carpet does, so a hypo-allergenic surface for home and business owners.

Polished concrete does not give off volatile organic compounds, (VOC’s) which can be found in composite timber flooring and coatings such as epoxies.

We all know that concrete floors are long lasting, durable and outlast any other flooring alternative.

There is a cost for polishing and sealing the floor, but over time it becomes more cost effective than vinyl, timber, carpet, and tiles which eventually will need replacing.



The blogging team has had great experience in getting polished concrete floors done by AMP Polishing, a Sydney based floor polishing expert with over 25 years of experience in the industry.

They have all the experience for the best polished floor solution for your home or business. Their team assist get the perfect polish floor option to match home and business owners expectations and budget. They have polished thousands of concrete floors across Sydney, guaranteeing that you’ll receive an outstanding finish to the interior of your project. Their dedication to quality and customer service is supported by their extensive list of customer testimonies and work examples the highest quality polished concrete in the industry.

Projects they work on range in size, and offer a different finishes and styles to suit any space. Their services are offered on new builds and recent pours, as well as existing concrete floors and renovations. Clients get great value for money with options for all styles and budgets.

Polished concrete not only adds elegance to any floor but also ensures durability at an affordable cost anywhere across all locations in Sydney and across New South Wales. They provide the mechanically polished concrete finish, to the highest standard suitable for epoxy coatings for all project locations.

For more information on polished concrete surfaces or epoxy coatings for both residential and commercial projects, view AMP Polishing’s website here: https://www.amppolishing.com.au