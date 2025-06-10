Wingderm® Strengthens Presence in Asia at IMCAS Asia 2025

BEIJING, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From June 6 to 8, 2025, IMCAS Asia was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand. As one of the world’s leading medical aesthetic events, IMCAS Asia brought together the latest developments and trends in the Asian medical aesthetic market. Wingderm® once again showcased its innovative medical aesthetic solutions.

Focusing on Asia’s Growing Medical Aesthetic Market

The Asian market includes both mature economies, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as rapidly growing Southeast Asian countries. This makes the region a crucial player in the global medical aesthetic industry. IMCAS Asia is not only a platform for sharing knowledge, but also offers Wingderm® a valuable opportunity to better understand practitioner perspectives and stay aligned with market trends, supporting product upgrades and strategic expansion.

Tech Meets Trust: Driving Mutual Growth through Innovation

At IMCAS Asia, Wingderm® presented a series of advanced medical aesthetic devices, including Mesoskin for non-invasive delivery, Lasermach for fast and comfortable laser hair removal, and Renuva, a device powered by 1550nm non-ablative fractional laser for skin resurfacing. Our success at the event was thanks to the support of our local distributor in Thailand. We will continue this close partnership for mutual benefit.

Next Stop: TAS 2025 in Las Vegas

Driven by technology and innovation, Wingderm® is always looking for new ways to apply our technologies and enhance user experiences. Through industry events, we share our latest advancements and strengthen connections with industry professionals around the world. Wingderm® will be at booth 712 during TAS 2025, held from June 27 to 29 in Las Vegas. Please visit us there！

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of “Aesthetics&Technology, Easy to Achieve”, provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 25,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingderm.com