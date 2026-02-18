Winter Wonders: Agoda’s Search Insights Unveil South Korea’s Winter Appeal among Inbound Travelers

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Despite the ongoing cold winter season, South Korea continues to attract interest from inbound travelers, fueled by a variety of seasonal events and activities available during the winter months. Reflecting this trend, digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the most searched destinations and preferred winter activities among international travelers visiting South Korea.

According to Agoda’s accommodation search data, Seoul ranked as the top destination among inbound travelers, followed by Jeju, Busan, Incheon, and Sokcho, completing the top five.

Seoul’s appeal was driven in part by the "Seoul Winter Festa," which features a range of seasonal attractions, such as the "Seoul Light Gwanghwamun," the "Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink," "Gwanghwamun Market," and "Seoul Light DDP." According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the festival recorded an all-time high of nearly 11 million visitors, including both domestic and inbound travelers, reinforcing Seoul’s popularity as a winter destination.

Interest from international travelers is also expanding beyond major metropolitan areas. Sokcho, known for its local markets, fresh seafood, sweet and sour chicken, and other culinary delicacies, recorded a 37% year-on-year increase in accommodation searches according to Agoda. This may indicate a growing interest in secondary destinations among inbound travelers beyond the primary travel hubs.

When it comes to source markets, Japanese travelers emerged as the top market expressing travel interest to South Korea in the winter season, according to accommodation searches made on Agoda. Taiwan ranked second, followed by China, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Thailand newly entered the top five this year, while China recorded the highest year-on-year growth in travel interest among the top five source markets at 56%, potentially influenced by the visa-free entry policy for Chinese group travelers.

When looking at the winter activity preferences, Agoda’s activities booking data shows that tickets to major theme parks and tourist attractions in Seoul and Busan ranked highest, such as Lotte World and N Seoul Tower Observatory. In addition, foreigner-exclusive tour passes, such as the Visit Busan Pass, and traditional wellness offerings such as SPA LAND Centum City and Aquafield Jimjilbang Spa & Sauna ranked among the top activities. These findings could point to an increasing preference for convenient all-in-one sightseeing options, alongside opportunities for rest and recovery during winter vacations.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said, "South Korea offers an array of winter experiences, ranging from scenic snowscapes and delicious winter snacks to traditional jjimjilbangs that provide warmth during the colder months. Agoda’s data reflects a growing demand for experiences that integrate entertainment, convenience, and relaxation. In response, Agoda remains committed to providing competitive deals and a broad selection of accommodations, flights, and activities for both inbound and domestic travelers this winter season and beyond."

