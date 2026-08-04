XtraMaker Launches M1 Series on Kickstarter: The World’s First 5-in-1 Smart Desktop DTF Studio Built for Creators

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Global DIY smart tool brand XtraMaker launched the M1 Series on Kickstarter at 9:00 AM PDT, August 4.

As the World’s First 5-in-1 Smart Desktop DTF Studio, it fully automates all five DTF essential steps, printing, powdering, drying, curing, and purification, the M1 Series integrates the entire workflow into a single, compact unit. Built for Etsy sellers, apparel designers, and small studios, XtraMaker eliminates manual labor and tedious maintenance with professional print quality. With one-touch automation, creators can now deliver premium-quality custom apparel effortlessly.

Exclusive Kickstarter Launch Offers

To reward early backers, XtraMaker is offering limited-time launch perks on Kickstarter:

Super Early Bird Pricing: Access the lowest prices of the XtraMaker M1 series , featuring limited-quantity discounts:

XtraMaker M1: Save 54% on MSRP



XtraMaker M1 Pro: Save 50% on MSRP



XtraMaker M1 & M1 Pro Bundle: Save 51% on MSRP



1-Year Warranty : All Kickstarter backers receive a 1-year warranty, priority shipping, and 1-on-1 technical support.

The Complete Studio Lineup: Printers & Heat Presses

From precision printing to final heat application, choose the ideal hardware setup engineered for any workspace and application:

XtraMaker M1 (A4 Print Size) | Compact & Versatile

Highlights: Ultra-compact footprint designed for home studios and personal makers.



Best For: Small transfers, chest logos, hats, canvas bags, and custom t-shirts.



XtraMaker M1 Pro (A3 Print Size) | Maximum Capacity

Highlights: Larger print width engineered for growing apparel brands and print shops.



Best For: High-margin large prints, hoodie backs, and jackets.



Heat Press | Semi-Automatic Flatbed

Highlights: Hands-free, semi-automatic operation with auto-countdown and popup for consistent heating without constant monitoring.



Best For: T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and everyday flat garment orders.



Cap Press | Curved Surface Specialist

Highlights: Semi-automatic mechanism with dedicated clamping designed specifically for curved surfaces.



Best For: Hats, caps.



Heat Press Mini | Compact & Handheld

Highlights: Lightweight design (0.96 kg) for targeted detail work and hard-to-reach areas.



Best For: Sleeves, collars, pockets, and quick touch-ups.



Core Features: Complex Tech Made Simple

1. 5-in-1 Fully Automated Workflow

Technology: Integrates printing, powdering, shaking, curing, and air purification into one automated process.

Value: Zero learning curve. Replaces messy manual work with a clean, fully automated setup that prints in minutes.

2. G7-Certified Color & Multi-Resolution Modes

Technology: G7-certified color system with smooth gradients and crisp details, featuring 3 adjustable resolution modes.

Value: Premium output, flexible speed. Deliver high-value, color-accurate orders, or switch modes to speed up print runs.

3. All-Fabric & Multi-Material Transfer

Technology: Transfers effortlessly onto cotton, denim, polyester, leather, blends, and cardboard packaging.

Value: Beyond fabrics. Say goodbye to material limits and take on a wider range of custom orders.

4. Smart Auto-Maintenance System

Technology: Zero-ink-waste white ink circulation during daily care. During power outages, the built-in UPS battery provides up to 1 month of backup power to keep white ink stirring and channels filled with moisturizing liquid to prevent clogs.

Value: No clogs, lower costs. Keeps printheads protected even during extended holidays or power loss—saving time and money.

About XtraMaker

Backed by parent company EAI Tech (YDLIDAR) and a decade of hardware expertise from former Huawei engineers, XtraMaker delivers industrial-grade, affordable desktop DTF printing solutions for modern creators and small businesses.

Start Your Business Today

Leave the complexity to tech, keep the simplicity for creativity. With limited Super Early Bird discounts offering up to 54% off, this is the best time to claim super early bird pricing before limited reward tiers sell out.

Order Now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1914891948/xtramaker-m1-your-5-in-1-smart-dtf-print-to-profit-partner?ref=9xxxry

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