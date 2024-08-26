11 insanely comfy throw-on-and-go dresses that don’t look frumpy — from $17

Nothing is better on a late summer day than a light, breezy sundress. The surest way to put a little bounce in your step during this transitional time? A wardrobe refresh with the cutest, comfiest dresses around. We’re constantly on the lookout for the best seasonal styles, and we’ve found 11 lovely options at retailers including Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom Rack that deserve a spot in our — and your — closet. Plus, just about all of ’em will look lovely layered under light jackets or cardigans once the fall breeze begins to blow.

Here are our picks for the best late-summer dresses at the best prices.

Walmart Fashionable and functional, this casual maxi is just right for dressing up or down, depending on the occasion — wear it with a jean jacket and strappy sandals for a cute Labor Day weekend look, or with slip-on sneakers and a floppy sun hat for a laid-back beachy vibe. It comes in 20 colors and patterns and sizes up to 3XL, so there’s a good bet there’s an option you’ll love. $17 at Walmart

Nordstrom Rack A Yahoo reader favorite, this top-seller is up to 80% off. Wear this pocketed number as an elegant maxi at night or as a lounge dress around the house. Its flowy silhouette just skims the body, so it’s incredibly flattering. Choose from four colors. $20 at Nordstrom Rack

Amazon Designed for all-day comfort, this casual cutie has an A-line silhouette that fits loosely over the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! Choose from over 30 colors and prints. $20 at Amazon

Amazon This is the definition of comfy, casual and chic, with a flattering sheath design and a tie waist that creates definition in the midsection. Wear it to work, wear it to the boardwalk, wear it in the backyard — the world is your stylish oyster. $27 at Amazon

Amazon This wear-anywhere wardrobe workhorse makes for a perfect summer pairing with sandals and a sun hat. And then, when temps start to drop, throw on a cardigan over it and have yourself a whole new look! We love this dress with a knotted bottom, to keep it trip-safe during long walks around town. Prices vary by color and print — 18 options are available — and all have pockets (we love pockets). Save $3 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Amazon Ideal for throwing on over your bathing suit for late-summer beach days or wearing to Sunday brunch, this swishy number has a high front cut, spaghetti straps and a side slit for maximum airiness. One shopper describes it as “flowy and soft, with room to hide the least favorite body areas without being a tent.” $26 at Amazon

Amazon For only $36, why not get one, two or even three for your wardrobe? This tiered maxi dress is light, soft and flowy, with a nice amount of stretch and thickness to prevent undergarments from showing through. The high waistline creates a flattering silhouette for a variety of shapes, and the tiered design adds a little visual flair. $36 at Amazon

Amazon Looking for something a little more dressy that’ll still help you keep your cool? Ideal for everything from BBQs to baby showers, this swingy style is a little bit boho, which will make you feel effortlessly stylish even when the temperature remains stubbornly high outside. Over 7,800 Amazon reviewers have given this versatile dress a glowing five-star rating. Right now you can snag it in 38 (yes, 38) different colors and prints. $48 at Amazon

Amazon This cute, comfy maxi dress has it all: a flattering design, an alluring slit and handy pockets. Plus, its roomy fit won’t cling to your body, allowing for some welcome airflow. It’ll look great under a light jacket on early-fall nights, too. It has amassed more than 6,000 five-star fans who offer praise like this: “It did not have a wrinkle! It is soft and comfy. It breathes. It is perfect for the hot Houston weather. Can’t beat it for the price.” $35 at Amazon

Amazon Another option with pockets! Statement sleeves are all the rage right now, so we’re particularly enamored with the fluttery cap sleeves on this top seller, which are just right for keeping shoulders sheltered from the sun’s still-strong rays. This dress is available in 28 different colors, including neutrals like black, white and khaki; pastels like mint and sky blue; and bold brights like peacock and rose. The waistline is well-positioned to hide any belly bulges, while the shirred top makes for a slim silhouette. And reviewers praise the fabric for being nonclingy and breathable. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Prints, prints and more prints — more than two dozen in total, with an additional 10 solid choices in pastel and neutral hues. From bold geometrics to romantic florals, this splashy stunner hits on all the right notes for a stylish wardrobe update. The fabric is soft, breathable and stretchy without being see-through. Save $9 with coupon $28 at Amazon

