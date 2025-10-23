A New Era in Cervical Cancer Elimination: INNOVAX Presents Global Progress with HPV 9-Valent Vaccine on IPVS 2025 Opening Day

BANGKOK, Thailand, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd. (“INNOVAX”) participated in the 37th International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) Conference, and hosted a dedicated symposium titled “A New Era of HPV Vaccines: The Efforts from Developing Country Manufacturers for Global Cervical Cancer Elimination” that stimulated significant discussion among attending global experts. Under the theme “Together Against HPV,” Innovax also welcomed visitors to Booth #09, engaging with scholars and potential partners.

The symposium was chaired by Dr. Wichai Termrungruanglert, Vice President of the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians. During the session, INNOVAX and Xiamen University jointly presented “Improving Global Equity in HPV Prevention: The Promise of a Novel E. coli-Expressed 9-Valent Vaccine.” Professor Ting Wu from Xiamen University presented, for 1st time to the international academic community, three-year follow-up data1 from a head-to-head clinical trial comparing Cecolin 9 with a marketed HPV 9-valent vaccine. The clinical results of Cecolin 9 demonstrate comparable immunogenicity and safety profiles to the marketed HPV 9-valent vaccine, underscoring its significant potential to improve equity in global HPV prevention.

Later was a presentation on “Together Against HPV: Leveraging Strong Partnerships for Cecolin 9 Local Production and Equitable Access in Thailand” by Dr. Nakorn Premsri, Director of the National Vaccine Institute of Thailand (NVI) and Dr. Boonrak Thawornrungroaj, Managing Director of Global Biotech Products Co., Ltd. (GBP). They detailed the localization strategy and implementation progress for Cecolin 9 in Thailand2.

The symposium was honored to host representatives from the Gates Foundation (GF), the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and experts from industries, etc.. Attendees spoke highly of Innovax’s significant contributions to advancing the global elimination of cervical cancer and expressed strong commitment to advancing the global cervical cancer elimination.

References: 1. Zhong GH, Bi ZH, Chu K, et al. Immunogenicity comparison of an Escherichia coli-produced 9-valent human papillomavirus vaccine and Gardasil9 in Chinese women aged 18–26 years: three-year follow-up data from a randomised clinical trial. The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific. 2025 Sep. 62: 101671. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanwpc/article/PIIS2666-6065(25)00210-X/fulltext 2. Cecolin 9 is APPROVED by China NMPA and not currently available for sale or marketing in Thailand.

