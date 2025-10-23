Friday, October 24, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelAmerican Airlines hires industry veteran to lead commercial team as profits trail...
Travel

American Airlines hires industry veteran to lead commercial team as profits trail rivals

admin
By admin
0
6

An American Airlines plane lands at the Miami International Airport on July 24, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

American Airlines has hired nearly three-decade industry veteran Nat Pieper to be its new commercial chief as the carrier’s profits trail rivals Delta and United.

American ousted its former chief commercial officer, Vasu Raja, in 2024 after his business travel strategy backfired and sparked pushback from lucrative corporate travel agencies, while revenue projections dropped sharply.

Pieper, 56, has worked in the industry since the late 1990s with experience at Northwest Airlines, Delta and Alaska Airlines. Most recently, he’s run the massive Oneworld airline alliance that includes American, British Airways and others. His positions included high-level roles in network, alliances, fleet strategy and finance.

Read more CNBC airline news

“He is exactly the kind of leader we want at American — collaborative and a great people leader with a relentless focus on delivering results while keeping an eye to the future,” American CEO Robert Isom said in a staff note, which was seen by CNBC.

Pieper told CNBC in an interview last month that airlines in Oneworld need to do more to improve technology to make travel more seamless for customers, even when they’re moving between partner airlines, a hint of how he might improve technology while he’s at American.

He starts Nov. 3 and will oversee the Fort Worth, Texas’ airline’s commercial strategy, loyalty program, network planning and revenue and sales departments, among others, American said.

Source

Previous article
Archaeologists uncover vast complex of ancient tombs in biblical city tied to St Paul’s letter
Next article
A New Era in Cervical Cancer Elimination: INNOVAX Presents Global Progress with HPV 9-Valent Vaccine on IPVS 2025 Opening Day
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024