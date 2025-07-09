Agoda Reports Rise in Indian Travel to Southeast Asia as Visa Restrictions Ease Across Region

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The landscape of international travel for Indian passport holders is undergoing a transformation, courtesy the growing trend of relaxed visa policies across Southeast Asia. This shift is not only breaking down logistical barriers but also encouraging an increase in international travel, particularly to destinations that have recently simplified entry requirements.

Data from digital platform Agoda reveals that Indian travellers are responding enthusiastically to these changes. Comparing accommodation searches made on Agoda between July to December 2024 for check-ins between January to May 2025, against the same timeframe a year earlier, Malaysia, Palau, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka — countries with eased visa requirements — have seen a clear rise in interest.

Malaysia, which introduced visa-free entry for Indian citizens in 2023, recorded a 47% year-on-year (YoY) increase in accommodation searches. Cities like Langkawi (+118%), Kuala Lumpur (+28%) and Highlands (27%) have seen an increase, indicating renewed enthusiasm for Malaysia’s diverse travel offerings. Similarly, the Pacific Island nation of Palau, despite being a lesser-known gem, witnessed a 49% increase in interest, alongside its recent announcement of visa-free entry for Indian passport holders.

The Philippines, a long-time favourite for sun-soaked escapes, has also joined the club of visa-friendly destinations for Indians as of April 2025. Agoda has observed an upward trend in accommodation searches among Indian travelers for the Philippines, contributing to a YoY increase of 26%. The cities of Manila (+43%), Palawan (+30%), and Cebu (+25%) are among the top gainers.

Finally, Sri Lanka has also seen a 9% overall YoY increase following the country’s decision to grant visa-free access to Indian passport holders. Destinations like Mirissa (+31%) and Nuwara Eliya (+16%) suggest Indian tourists are eager to explore beyond familiar favorites such as Colombo and Kandy.

Commenting on the trend, Mr. Gaurav Malik, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal at Agoda, said, “The easing of visa restrictions across Southeast Asia is a welcome move that resonates strongly with Indian travellers. As barriers to entry fall, we’re seeing a direct impact on travel interest and planning. This new era of accessibility is helping travellers discover not just tourist-favourites like Malaysia, Philippines and Sri Lanka but also hidden gems like Palau. Agoda remains committed to making travel seamless and affordable, and we’re excited to see where this heightened accessibility takes Indian tourists next.”

