These Prime Day shorts deals from Levi’s, Hanes, Lee and more are up to 50% off

It seems like everywhere you look, people are wearing high-waisted everything. But if you’re anything like me, shorts like these, with a mid-rise, are just right — but the fab features don’t end there. They’re mostly cotton with a smidgen of spandex so you won’t feel constricted — a must for utility shorts that will get a lot of wear.

“I needed shorts that would be knee-length, have pockets and an elastic waist, be comfortable and still look sharp, and these shorts fill the bill!” wrote an enthusiastic shopper. “I am 5’1″, 135 pounds and somewhat over 70 years old, and a size 12 medium fits me perfectly. The fabric … has some give to it so they are comfortable for walking, sightseeing, climbing in and out of public transportation and so forth. They are wrinkle-resistant so you can wear them all day and still look unmussed.”