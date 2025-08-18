Amazon’s secret home outlet saves you up to 50% on DeWalt, Bissell, Ninja and more

We all know that outlet shopping is a fabulous way to save a lot of money. But outlet shopping from the comfort of your couch? Now, that’s a game changer. I mean, why get in the car and deal with frantic sale-seekers when Amazon Outlet exists? This online treasure trove is teeming with overstock deals that’ll save you up to 50% on kitchen essentials, storage solutions and even home tech gadgets. This sneaky sales nook tends to slip under many shoppers’ radars. Well, now you can officially consider yourself in the know. You’re welcome!

As Yahoo’s senior deals writer who specializes in all things home and kitchen, I’m eyeing some stellar markdowns on everything from a colorful 12-piece knife set (just $16, down from $30) to a Bissell robot vacuum and mop (on sale for its lowest price since January at $130 off).

There’s more where those came from — lots more. I’m talking thousands of discounted items across categories. Curious to know what else you can snag for a steal? These are my top picks.

Amazon shoppers rave about its strong suction and impressive battery life. Plus, it comes with a built-in crevice tool for reaching tight spaces, and according to my trackers, it’s close to its lowest price of the year. $35 at Amazon