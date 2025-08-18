Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Amazon’s secret home outlet saves you up to 50% on DeWalt, Bissell, Ninja and more

We all know that outlet shopping is a fabulous way to save a lot of money. But outlet shopping from the comfort of your couch? Now, that’s a game changer. I mean, why get in the car and deal with frantic sale-seekers when Amazon Outlet exists? This online treasure trove is teeming with overstock deals that’ll save you up to 50% on kitchen essentials, storage solutions and even home tech gadgets. This sneaky sales nook tends to slip under many shoppers’ radars. Well, now you can officially consider yourself in the know. You’re welcome!

As Yahoo’s senior deals writer who specializes in all things home and kitchen, I’m eyeing some stellar markdowns on everything from a colorful 12-piece knife set (just $16, down from $30) to a Bissell robot vacuum and mop (on sale for its lowest price since January at $130 off).

There’s more where those came from — lots more. I’m talking thousands of discounted items across categories. Curious to know what else you can snag for a steal? These are my top picks.

shoppers rave about its strong suction and impressive battery life. Plus, it comes with a built-in crevice tool for reaching tight spaces, and according to my trackers, it’s close to its lowest price of the year. 

Stanley, this bottle is just as aesthetically pleasing, keeps drinks cold for hours and has a tapered bottom to fit in your cupholder. 

It’s also less expensive, especially now that it’s on sale for over 40% off (Stanley thermoses of this size can cost $40 and up). 

The best food storage containers for 2025, tested and reviewed

The best robot vacuum and mop to keep your house clean

The best nontoxic cutting boards will help slice microplastics out of your kitchen

The best essential oil diffusers will make your home smell like a luxury spa

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

