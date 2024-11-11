Air traveler sparks debate after revealing he arrives to airport 6 hours before flight; TSA weighs in

A viral TikTok video posted by a comedian has grabbed the attention of social media users who travel.

In the video the user says, “I get to the airport six and a half hours early.”

Other TikTok users took to the comments section to debate what time is appropriate to arrive at the airport before a flight.

“I’ve never felt so safe and understood,” one user wrote, appearing to agree with the video message.

Another person commented, “I come 40 min before the flight.”

“I’m late to everything EXCEPT the airport,” said one user.

“I’m a 2-3 hours early person,” another user commented.

“3 hours. Precheck. Lounge. Mimosas. Chill. Stroll onto the flight. Rushing around an airport is not for me,” a woman said.

One TikToker added, “…and I thought I was extreme showing up 3 hours before.”

“One time my parents were so early they put them on an earlier flight.. like a 3 hours earlier flight,” said another.

Another user added, “We turned up at the airport 6 hours before once, it was so boring.”

The TikTok user who posted the video confirmed to Fox News Digital that the video was a joke.

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “We recommend that travelers arrive at the checkpoint two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.”

“For [the] holiday season, travelers need to factor in a few other considerations. For example, at some airports, traffic is so heavy on the roads around the airport that you need to plan for additional time to get to the airport,” said the spokesperson.

In 2023, the AAA projected that 55.4 million people would travel for Thanksgiving and another 115.2 million would travel for the Christmas period.

“Families will be traveling with small children to spend the holiday with other family members and seniors will be doing the same. Often, families with children have lots of carry-on items,” the TSA spokesperson said.

“And seniors who perhaps only travel once a year (at Thanksgiving) take a little longer to go through the screening process because they are not familiar with the process.”

