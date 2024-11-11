Traveloka Highlights the Importance of Collaboration for Sustainable Tourism at the 50th ASEAN-Japan Business Meeting

BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, proudly participated as the sole online travel agency (OTA) invited to the tourism panel discussion at the landmark 50th ASEAN-Japan Business Meeting (AJBM). Organized by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai), the AJBM has been a key forum since 1974 to foster economic collaboration and strengthen ties between Japan and the ASEAN region.



Traveloka was the only online travel platform invited to the tourism panel discussion at the 50th ASEAN-Japan Business Meeting (AJBM).

Speaking on a panel at this year’s AJBM, Joydeep Chakraborty, Chief Strategy and Investment Officer at Traveloka, emphasized the importance of collaboration in driving sustainable tourism. He stated, “At Traveloka, we believe collaboration is essential to building a future where tourism benefits all—supporting local communities, protecting cultural heritage, and respecting the environment. Through partnerships with communities, governments, and industry leaders, we’re committed to creating sustainable travel experiences that celebrate diverse cultures while protecting the environment.”

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, empowering consumers to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products. The platform offers extensive transportation options, including flights, buses, trains, car rentals, and airport transfers. Traveloka’s accommodation offerings are equally broad, encompassing hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, the platform enhances the travel experience by offering cruise packages and access to various local attractions, such as theme parks, museums, day tours, and more.

Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its operations to Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is committed to providing exceptional customer service with 24/7 support available in local languages and acceptance of over 40 payment methods. With nearly 140 million app downloads and nearly 50 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

For more information, please visit Traveloka.

Source