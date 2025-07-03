Amazon’s selling a $210 Samsonite suitcase for $105 (and 9 more can’t-miss deals)

If the thought of making icy treats at home intimidates you, these have your name on them. They couldn’t be easier to use — just make sure your mugs are frozen for at least 24 hours, then mix up your ice cream base (there’s a recipe book included). Once your mugs are sufficiently chilled (you want them to be really cold), you’ll add your base, turn ’em on and they’ll start churning away. You can also add mix-ins of your choosing via the pour chutes while they’re running, and in about 20 minutes, you’ll have ice cream. Simple, right?

This duo rarely dips lower than this, so scoop ’em up for their lowest price in over a year.

Source