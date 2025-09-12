Asia’s Travel Titans Are Here! D Asia Travels, Asian Trails India, Asia Medan & KL City Tour Join Forces to Dominate the Travel Scene!

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Travellers across Asia now have access to a wider range of curated holiday experiences as Discovery Asia Travel Group — comprising D Asia Travels, Asian Trails India, Asia Medan, and Kuala Lumpur City Tour (KLCT) — strengthens its presence across the region. With each agency specialising in different markets, the group provides travellers from Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia with seamless journeys tailored to cultural exploration, romance, family holidays, and eco-adventures.



From Malaysia to India and Beyond: Discovery Asia Expands Seamless Travel Offerings

India Journeys with Asian Trails India

India remains a popular destination for travellers seeking both romance and cultural depth. Asian Trails India has developed a range of itineraries including its well-regarded Kerala honeymoon packages, which feature stays in traditional houseboats, retreats in the hill stations of Munnar, Ayurvedic wellness experiences, and coastal dining by the Arabian Sea. Designed with couples in mind, these programmes are particularly attractive to travellers from Malaysia and Singapore who are looking for an authentic introduction to India’s southern landscapes.

“Our Kerala packages are handcrafted to provide comfort alongside authenticity,” said the Asian Trails India team. “Every detail is designed to create lasting memories.”

More information is available at www.asiantrailsindia.com .

Rediscovering Indonesia with Asia Medan

As inbound tourism in Indonesia gains momentum, Asia Medan continues to highlight the country’s natural beauty and cultural diversity. The agency curates trips to destinations such as Lake Toba, Bali, Yogyakarta, Lombok, and Komodo, with experiences ranging from rainforest treks to village encounters. By combining iconic highlights with opportunities for community engagement, Asia Medan ensures visitors experience both the scenic and cultural dimensions of Indonesia.

Travellers can learn more at www.asiamedan.com .

Malaysia’s Cultural and Natural Heritage

Kuala Lumpur City Tour (KLCT) focuses on inbound tourism to Malaysia, offering travellers an integrated view of the country’s urban centres and natural landscapes. Its itineraries include city explorations in Kuala Lumpur, heritage visits to Penang, island stays in Langkawi, and nature retreats in the Cameron Highlands and Taman Negara. KLCT positions Malaysia as a destination that balances modern vibrancy with traditional and ecological richness.

Further details can be found at www.kualalumpurcitytour.com .

Global Travel with D Asia Travels

At the centre of the group’s operations, D Asia Travels provides a broad portfolio of worldwide holiday packages. Established in 2009, the agency has become known for designing trips that include full-service planning across Asia, Europe, and beyond. Services include air ticketing, accommodation, visa support, local guides, and transfers, with options tailored to diverse traveller needs, including halal-friendly services.

Travellers can explore global offerings at www.dasiatravels.com .

A Network of Trusted Specialists

Together, the four agencies of Discovery Asia Travel Group form a regional network that combines local expertise with international reach. Each agency contributes specialist knowledge while sharing a commitment to reliability, cultural authenticity, and traveller support. By uniting under one group, they provide travellers with greater choice and the assurance of licensed operators with established track records.

“We are not just arranging tours,” said Mohd Arshad, Director of D Asia Travels. “Our goal is to curate experiences that allow people to connect meaningfully with culture, nature, and one another.”

Invitation to Explore

Travellers from Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia are invited to explore Discovery Asia Travel Group’s offerings through the agencies’ dedicated websites:

About Discovery Asia (D Asia Travel Group of Companies)

Established in Malaysia in 2009, Discovery Asia is a group of trusted travel brands dedicated to delivering authentic and seamless travel solutions. Together, D Asia Travels, Asian Trails India, Asia Medan, and Kuala Lumpur City Tour connect travellers to experiences that blend culture, comfort, and discovery across Asia.

